WWE News Roundup: Veteran star comes out of retirement for one last match, surprising star wants to return at Royal Rumble, original plans for Hall of Famer

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily News Roundup, where we look at some of the most recent top news stories from the world of WWE.

45-year-old veteran Jamie Noble came out of retirement tonight for one last match at a Live Event. A former star has seemingly hinted at returning to the company after 11 long years at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Additionally, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed the original plans for his recent SmackDown appearance.

Let's dive straight into the daily Rumor Roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same.

#3. Kurt Angle reveals original plans for his birthday celebration on WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle showed up on the latest episode of SmackDown for his birthday celebrations. He appeared on multiple backstage segments, celebrating with the locker room, including the returning Gable Steveson, except for Chad Gable and Otis.

The show ended with Angle recreating his iconic milk truck moment in the ring as he sprayed Otis and Chad with a milk hose with Gable Steveson.

Speaking on the latest The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed the original plans for his SmackDown appearance.

"They wanted me to do the milk truck segment again. They decided to have a bunch of heels talk about me during the show, all through the show, putting me down, and ripping on me. Then, in the end, they were coming out to the ring because I was supposed to have my celebration," said Angle.

Angle further revealed the one-liner that was originally planned to deliver before the milk spray segment.

"I don’t show up, and the heels are in the ring with all the birthday cake and everything, and I come in with milk truck and I go down and I spray them down. I tell them, ‘Hey, you can’t have cake without milk.’ It’s awesome. When I was told this, I was so excited. Because that was my favorite moment in WWE."

The fans in attendance and those watching around the globe thoroughly enjoyed the return of one of the all-time greats. It was also great to see Gable Steveson return to WWE television after a long time.

#2. Surprising star wants to return at next year's Royal Rumble

As the year ends, we are getting closer and closer to one of the most exciting Premium Live Events, Royal Rumble. Fans are excited to see what surprises Triple H has in store for everyone in his first official Rumble, and the hype is at an all-time high.

Interestingly, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters recently took to Twitter and asked the company to give fans what they want at the Royal Rumble, hinting at a return.

"Give the people what they want @wwe #Royalrumble2023," tweeted Chris Masters.

Chris Masters is best known for his "Master Lock" storyline and feud with the likes of John Cena. He last appeared for WWE in 2011 before being released. Could we see him back after more than 11 years?

#1. Veteran star comes out of retirement for one final match

Former WWE Superstar and current producer Jamie Noble returned to the ring for one final match at tonight's live event in Charleston, West Virginia - his hometown.

Noble showed up as the secret member of the babyface team of Braun Strowman, Butch, and Ridge Holland against The Bloodline (The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa).

The match ended with Noble hitting a Tiger Driver on Zayn and pinning him to send the crowd home happy.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : Do you want to see Kurt Angle return for one more match? Yes No 0 votes