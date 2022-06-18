WWE News Roundup - Vince McMahon's replacement issues statement, Company accused of holding back a top male star, Sasha Banks' possible AEW move

It's time for another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News Roundup. Fans have experienced a chaotic week as multiple controversies have rocked the wrestling industry to its core.

Vince McMahon has been grabbing all the headlines since being accused of paying off a former employee following an affair. McMahon has officially stepped back from his WWE responsibilities, and his replacement has already released a big statement regarding the company's immediate future.

Sasha Banks also continues to be in the news as reports suggest she is forcing her way out of the company. A Hall of Famer reacted to the possibility of her joining AEW as he was brutally honest with his opinions.

The latest news roundup concludes with a story about the company allegedly holding back two top superstars.

#3. Stephanie McMahon's statement after being named as WWE's interim CEO

WWE has made some big changes since it was reported that the company has launched an internal investigation into the allegations against Vince McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon was announced as a temporary replacement for Vince McMahon after the latter voluntarily stepped away from his WWE position.

She will be the interim CEO and Chairwoman moving forward, and naturally enough, many rumors are circulating regarding her return.

The former Chief Branding Officer took to social media to react to her new role. Here's what she posted on Twitter:

"Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world."

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

Stephanie McMahon also sent a big message to the WWE staff following her appointment, as revealed by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. She is excited to work with Nick Khan and other executives, as stated below in her address:

"I will be returning from my leave of absence and assuming the role of interim Chairwoman and CEO. I love our company and am excited to continue to work with our President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan and our Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank Riddick. And, of course, I look forward to working with all of you. My door is always open."

It has also been reported that Stephanie won't be Vince McMahon's full-time replacement because another top name is being groomed to run the company.

#2. Ric Flair explains why WWE is holding back Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair

WWE has created a handful of megastars over the years, with The Rock's name inarguably being at the top of the list.

While speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Ric Flair revealed that WWE is no longer focused on making superstars like Dwayne Johnson.

The Nature Boy said that the company had prevented Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair from achieving superstardom and feels the officials have held back the two former champions. According to Flair, Vince McMahon does not want his talent to walk away, as The Rock did several years ago.

"I just feel like the guys that are really great, like Randy and my daughter, are held back because they only want them to go that far," Flair said. "They don't want anybody to become The Rock again, who's gonna walk off. They don't want anybody to become John [Cena] or Steve [Austin] that can say, 'I don't wanna do it.'" [19:10-19:34]

The biggest draws in WWE often have a lot of backstage power. The likes of John Cena, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Steve Austin have become bigger than the company itself, and Vince McMahon seemingly wishes to prevent another wrestler from reaching similar heights of success.

#1. Road Dogg comments on Sasha Banks possibly going to AEW

As we reported yesterday, Sasha Banks' legal team is working towards securing her WWE release. Sasha Banks is most likely to leave the promotion, and AEW has undoubtedly emerged as a viable destination for The Legit Boss.

Hall of Famer Road Dogg reacted to this possibility on the debut episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, which also featured Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone. The Hall of Famer wasn't confident on whether Sasha Banks' AEW signing would change her expectations from a booking standpoint.

Banks allegedly walked away from WWE due to creative frustrations, and Road Dogg was unsure whether she would be satisfied in All Elite Wrestling.

"Okay, so she goes over to this other wrestling company, makes a ton of money, and somebody is still making the creative decisions, and she may still disagree with them," said James. "And if that's what all this thing is about, my whole philosophy is wow, we've got bigger fish to fry than the wrestling booker creative you didn't like, so you took your ball and went home? I don't know. That's how I feel, but I'm old school, and I'm a cynical, you know, whatever!" said Dogg. [12:05-12:31]

The legend reminded everyone that Sasha Banks would have to compete for the top spot with many female talents if she chooses to become All Elite. The tag team legend also shared his theory behind Sasha Banks' recent decision, and you can read more on that right here.

