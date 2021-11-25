WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Veteran requests release, Shawn Michaels' favorite could leave, Legend says he'll never return, Triple H's health (24th November 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of our daily WWE News & Rumor Roundup. It's been another lively day in and around WWE, and we begin today's lineup with a veteran confirming his departure from the company.

A top WWE star, one of Shawn Michaels' favorites, could also be on his way out of the promotion as his contract expires next month.

The roundup won't be complete without the latest details regarding the recent fan attack on Seth Rollins. The RAW superstar broke his silence on the incident as more information about the attacker has also come to light.

We also have an update on Triple H's health and recovery following his recent hospitalization due to a heart-related issue. A respected legend revealed that he would never return to the WWE and also didn't have pleasant things to say about Nick Khan while talking about his backstage issues.

As you might have noticed, the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup is absolutely stacked with some big stories, so let's not waste any more time and get down to the details:

#5. WWE Veteran Scotty 2 Hotty reveals he requested for his release

Scotty 2 Hotty, real name Scott Garland, disclosed in a social media post that he had asked WWE for his release. The former WWE Tag Team Champion had been working as a producer for NXT, where he oversaw the rise of several promising talents.

Scotty 2 Hotty joined WWE in 1997 and went on to have a reasonably successful spell in the company's mid-card. Scotty continued wrestling for WWE until his exit in 2007, and he went on to sporadically compete on the independent circuit for the next nine years.

The former Light Heavyweight champion found his way back to WWE as a Performance Center coach in 2016 and has since been an essential contributor towards NXT's success.

Here's what Scotty 2 Hotty posted:

"Today, I have asked for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment. 30 years ago, I stepped into a WWE ring for the very first time. I have lived my dream 100 times over. Some of my most special memories will always be from the last five years working with NXT. The black and gold brand was something special, and I am proud to have been a small part of that," wrote Scotty 2 Hotty.

Scotty 2 Hotty had promised himself that he would quit if he were in the company just for the money, and the 48-ear-old legend felt it was time to move on to the next chapter of his career.

"I always promised myself that I would never be part of something solely for the paycheck, and that was where I was at," Scotty continued. "I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do. Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know."

Several well-known wrestling personalities, including Sasha Banks and Adam Pearce, reacted to Scotty 2 Hotty's statement, and you can check them out here.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun