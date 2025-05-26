WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 31-year-old star makes history at premium live event, Stephanie Vaquer is dating top star, Chelsea Green injured? And more

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 26th May 2025, where we cover the major happenings in professional wrestling. Today, we cover a 31-year-old star's history-making moment, Stephanie Vaquer's new boyfriend, Chelsea Green's status after a botched spot, and more.

Let's begin:

#5. Chelsea Green is reportedly injured after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event was a defining moment in Chelsea Green's career when she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in Long Island in December. However, the same cannot be said about the recent edition, which emanated from Florida.

The former Women's United States Champion got a title match against Zelina Vega, and a botched spot by Vega busted Green open in the middle of the ring. According to Fightful Select, Green suffered a broken nose from the spot. It's unclear how it will affect her ability to compete inside the ring, but it's an injury that will take some time to heal.

#4. Triple H confirms major match for WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Saturday Night's Main Event ended on a pleasant note, as Cody Rhodes returned to the promotion for the first time since WrestleMania 41 and attacked John Cena. After Jey Uso successfully defended his title against Logan Paul, The American Nightmare issued a challenge to Cena and Paul.

While the World Heavyweight Champion immediately agreed to team up with Rhodes, the management had yet to finalize it. Later, Triple H reacted to the segment on X (formerly Twitter) and booked a tag team match between the four stars for Money in the Bank 2025.

"It’s official. Cena. Paul. Rhodes. Uso. Unveiling the official #MITB artwork. LIVE from Los Angeles | June 7 | @peacock," Hunter tweeted on X.

#3. Update on major WWE star's return to Monday Night RAW - Reports

Last month, Liv Morgan went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion to shoot for her upcoming film, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. In her absence, things have started to change as Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day and got mixed reactions from the members.

According to Fightful Select, the former Women's World Champion wrapped up filming last week. There's a possibility that she could return on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Women's Tag Team Titles, as they haven't been defended in over a month.

#2. Stephanie Vaquer is dating top WWE name

NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer is one of the most talked-about names from the developmental brand. Moreover, The Dark Angel has been trying to establish her dominance on WWE's main roster, as she has already competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match and had a one-on-one match with IYO SKY.

However, she had kept her life outside the ring private until recently. In an interview on WFLA News Channel 8, Oba Femi revealed that Vaquer is dating NXT's Myles Borne, and The Ruler took a shot at Borne, who recently faced him for the NXT Championship.

"I mean, I'm looking forward to beating up Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend [Myles Borne] for a little bit," Femi said.

#1. Trick Williams makes history at WWE NXT Battleground 2025

Earlier this year, Trick Williams shifted his focus towards Joe Hendry as he was getting over with the fans, and Williams' obsession with Oba Femi and the NXT Championship made the fans turn on him. Later, the two started a proper feud across TNA Wrestling and NXT.

Later, the management booked a title match for Joe Hendry's TNA World Championship at the WWE NXT Battleground 2025 Premium Live Event against Trick Williams. Today, Williams made history. The 31-year-old star became the first person to hold a TNA championship while being contracted by WWE.

In the TNA's 20-plus-year history, no actively working WWE Superstar has won a TNA championship. It'll be interesting to see what's in store for Trick Williams and TNA after the game-changing moment at NXT Battleground 2025.

