WWE News and Rumor Roundup: 4-time champion attacks reporter, Major accusations against Brock Lesnar, Update on Roman Reigns' future

Welcome to an exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 4th October, 2025. Today, we'll cover stories around Roman Reigns' future, accusations against Brock Lesnar, and a 4-time champion's attack on a reporter.

Let's get started:

#5. Update on Roman Reigns' future following WWE RAW

Roman Reigns made a surprise return to the Stamford-based promotion when he appeared and assisted The Usos against The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. After Jimmy and Jey won the match, Reigns gave some much-needed advice to Main Event Jey as the show went off air.

Recently, it came to light via a promotional image from American Airlines Center that Roman Reigns will be on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW and will open the show. It seems like Reigns' commitments to the live-action film Street Fighter have ended for now, and he's back on the road for the foreseeable future.

#4. Reason behind Tony D'Angelo's absence from WWE NXT - Reports

Tony D'Angelo was at the top of the card a while back before he lost the North American Championship to The Culling's Shawn Spears. Things took a drastic turn for The Don of NXT when he lost his faction as Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo turned on him.

After the stable ended, D'Angelo was last seen in a cryptic vignette in July 2025 and hasn't competed for the product. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the 30-year-old WWE star asked for time off, and he's not injured in any manner. It'll be interesting to see when he returns to the brand.

#3. Ex-WWE star makes major accusations against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest draws in the Stamford-based promotion's history under Vince McMahon's regime. However, The Beast also tends to do things his way, and people don't often question him or go over his head in these situations.

In an interview with TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring, former WWE star Matt Riddle accused Brock Lesnar of going into the business for himself in Saudi Arabia when six superstars, including Lesnar, were inside the Elimination Chamber in a match for the WWE Championship.

Riddle explained how the three-time Universal Champion punched the Plexiglas door and entered the match earlier than planned. Moreover, he stated that Lesnar cut the match short of 15 minutes and forgot his number, which forced others to adapt as Brock Lesnar went into business for himself.

#2. Multi-time WWE Champion turns heel on SmackDown

The Miz was seen tagging with Carmelo Hayes, and the two became a notable duo on Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, there were some issues between the Miz and Hayes, as The A-Lister began stealing opportunities from Him on the blue brand.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Miz made a shocking statement when Hayes was on the entrance ramp, and he hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale to end their partnership. However, this was retaliation for when Carmelo ended their team in a backstage segment before appearing in front of the crowd.

#1. Ex-WWE star Matt Riddle attacks a reporter

In 2023, Matt Riddle was one of the names that were released from WWE in September. Since the release, Riddle has been working on the independent circuit and adding championship gold to his name. However, it seems like The Original Bro was once again in the headlines due to another controversy.

In an appearance on TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring, the 39-year-old attacked a reporter during an interview when the star didn't agree with the reporter's opinion, and the comment about earning a payday in a fight with Jake Paul didn't sit well with The Original Bro.

"This is the thing, I like--when people either say, 'That's not what I'm trying to say,' or 'No disrespect.' When you f**king say something disrespectful. Let's be honest, I've done your f**king sh**ty podcast how many times? Three four f**king times? I'm not even f**king here to talk to you motherf***er. I'm here to wrestler at MLW where I was the former World Champion. I'm about to be the f**king World Champion again. I don't know why you bring up CM Punk, I get a bunch of f**king headaches all the f**king time."

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Matt Riddle in the industry.

