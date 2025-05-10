WWE News & Rumor Roundup: 4-time champion fired due to high salary, John Cena involved in unscripted moment, RAW star's wife vs. Dominik Mysterio?

WWE's focus remains primarily on Backlash, as the PLE will be headlined by John Cena and Randy Orton. On the go-home edition of SmackDown, the Undisputed WWE Champion found himself in an odd situation, which he masterfully used to gain more heel heat.

More details have also started surfacing on the latest round of cuts and the alleged reasons behind the releases of multiple experienced stars. A female star has also expressed interest in having a singles match against Dominik Mysterio.

We have details on that and lots more in today's edition of the roundup:

#4. The combination of reasons that got Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai released from WWE

The company's decision to let go of several talents recently caught many off guard despite its increased frequency in WWE over the year.

Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai were among the high-profile names released, and Dave Meltzer provided more insight on the exits in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Regarding The Monster Among Men, the four-time champion's firing stemmed from his high salary and injury record. The veteran is a one-time Universal Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time tag team champion. Braun Strowman was visibly not moving too well following his return from a hamstring injury, and sources noted he was more hurt than previously imagined.

As for Dakota Kai, despite being well-liked by the roster, WWE didn't see her in its long-term plans at the top of the card. Dakota Kai's age, 37, was reportedly one factor behind her ouster.

It was stated that Dakota was never going to be used at a high level, reserved for stars like Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and a handful of others. Even if Kai had had programs with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, it would have been a "short-term thing" and nothing that would have cemented her as a top player in the women's division.

#3. Scarlett Bordeaux wants to face Dominik Mysterio

She hasn't wrestled a single match in 2025, but Scarlett Bordeaux is open to stepping in the ring with the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

While she is more known as a manager, Scarlett has wrestled throughout her career and has teamed up with her husband, Karrion Kross, on WWE TV. Scarlett Bordeaux is also no stranger to intergender wrestling matches, having participated in many during her days on the indie circuit.

During a chat with WWE Deutschland, Scarlett stressed that while she loved her managerial duties, returning to the squared circle could happen for the right story. She mentioned Dominik Mysterio as a potentially amazing opponent in a singles match.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm always open to it. I train. I'm always ready. I love managing. Managing's always been my favorite thing to do, but I do like wrestling when it means something and there's a good story. The dream would be to have the first intergender match. Will that happen? I don't know, but that's what I was known for on the indies before. But having a singles match with Dom Mysterio, that would be amazing," she said.

With Karrion Kross riding high on newfound momentum, there would be scenarios where Scarlett might have to get into the ring to support her partner.

#2. A fan was ejected from the arena after an unplanned incident; John Cena improvised like a pro

The final SmackDown before Backlash had its fair share of surprises, and one of them wasn't even expected.

John Cena came out to a typically loud reaction on SmackDown and played up his heel persona by forcing an elaborate introduction from the ring announcer. As Cena stood in the ring, one fan decided it would be a good idea to throw an empty beer bottle into the ring.

The Last Real Champion showcased his veteran capabilities and used the moment to draw a chorus of boos, later mentioning the moment in his promo.

Additional footage also revealed WWE's security team escorting the fan after his unnecessary action. In all of this, John Cena provided another example of his greatness as a performer in front of a live audience.

#1. Jeff Cobb's WWE debut is imminent

The WWE roster is all set to see the arrival of another powerhouse! As reported by PWInsider Elite, Jeff Cobb is expected to be at Backlash. However, there is no confirmation whether he will be shown on TV.

Sources indicate Cobb got a good deal from WWE and could soon begin another chapter in a career that has seen him wrestle in various known organizations. The well-traveled star was a top name in NJPW most recently and signed a deal with WWE after becoming a free agent.

BodySlam's Cory Hays additionally reported that Cobb has already been assigned to SmackDown. The former NJPW, Lucha Underground, and ROH star could become a dominant force on the blue brand's show, thanks to his physical presence and powerful in-ring work.

