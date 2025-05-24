WWE News and Rumor Roundup: 4-time World Champion set to return and retire? Triple H breaks silence, The Wyatt Sicks appear, and more

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor roundup for 24th May 2025. Today, we'll cover some interesting topics from The Wyatt Sicks' return on Friday Night SmackDown to Triple H breaking his silence on WrestleMania 42's status and its future. Plus, a multi-time world champion's reported return and final match in the company, and more.

Let's begin:

#5 The Wyatt Sicks appeared on WWE SmackDown

Last year, The Wyatt Sicks competed on Monday Night RAW and disappeared from the weekly product for a while. Later, it was revealed that the faction was moved to Friday Night SmackDown but made no physical appearances after the trade.

However, it all changed on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. After months of waiting, The Wyatt Sicks appeared on the blue brand. The group attacked Fraxiom, Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY. Moreover, the return transpired on what would've been the late Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday.

#4 WWE adds another title match to Saturday Night's Main Event

Saturday Night's Main Event has become a regular premium live event under Triple H's creative leadership. Last year, the event made its long-awaited return in Long Island for the first time in over a decade. Earlier this year, the event took place in Texas ahead of the annual Royal Rumble event.

The second edition is to take place in Florida, and the card for the show consisted of 4 matches. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, the management confirmed a title match for the Women's United States Championship, where Zelina Vega defends her title against Chelsea Green.

#3 Triple H breaks silence after WrestleMania 42 won't occur in New Orleans

Over the past few days, there was a lot of chatter around WrestleMania's future as it was reported that next year's event won't take place in New Orleans. While WWE immediately didn't address the change, Triple H broke silence on the issue when he posted a video on X.

The Game addressed the ongoing situation around WrestleMania 42 and revealed that the event won't occur in New Orleans in 2026. However, he provided additional information and revealed that Money in the Bank 2026 will take place in the city, but not in June.

"Coming to New Orleans on Saturday, August 29, 2026, will be Money in the Bank. Money in the Bank is one of our biggest events of the year with high stakes, amazing drama, and the chance of a lifetime for two WWE Superstars to walk away with a coveted Money in the Bank briefcase," Hunter said.

#2 WWE's Dominik Mysterio wants to start his family, but under a major condition

Dominik Mysterio is arguably one of the hottest stars from the red brand and has been ruling the brand as the Intercontinental Champion alongside The Judgment Day. However, Dirty Dom aims to become a family guy outside the squared circle and would love to start his own family.

Speaking on What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, the current Intercontinental Champion revealed that he very much wants to start his family with his wife and have kids. However, he stated a condition that he wants to first enjoy life with his wife and travel, as they've only been married for a year before having kids.

“Yeah, I feel like I am such a day-by-day kind of a guy. But at the same time, my wife is a planner. She likes to have things in order. She likes to know what we’re doing, where we’re going, and how it’s gonna get done. So we definitely have plans to have kids. But we’ve only been married for a year. So, we wanna enjoy life for a little bit, get her to travel with me," Mysterio said.

#1 Goldberg could return and retire after his final match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg's final match has been the talk of the town for a while. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Goldberg could work the third Saturday Night's Main Event special in 2025. The third event will reportedly take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in July 2025.

Given Goldberg's prior commitment to having his final match in the summer of 2025 and the venue rumored to be in Atlanta, this could be the perfect goodbye for the two-time World Heavyweight and two-time Universal Champion from in-ring competition.

