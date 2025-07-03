WWE News and Rumor Roundup - A plan to replace Triple H is in the works, Major name has decided to leave at the end of 2025, and Big E's request

We are back with another daily edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Is Triple H's WWE future in jeopardy? A veteran thinks TKO has found his replacement.

Meanwhile, a megastar has made the decision to leave at the end of 2025. Big E has made an urgent request to the management. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day:

#3. TKO is allegedly looking to replace Triple H

Triple H retained his position as the head of creative when TKO acquired WWE, but many fans and veterans alike think his days are numbered.

Among them is former WWE head writer Vince Russo, who recently discussed how the company is leaning more towards the entertainment side of things under the TKO umbrella.

"With Vince McMahon, it was the wrestling business, and it was the families, and it was kayfabe. It's not the wrestling business to TKO, man. And that’s why you are seeing these changes."

Russo also predicted that The Game would be forced to step down from his role when The Rock is ready to take over.

"And that’s why, bro, I keep saying this over and over and over and over and over again. Eventually, they [TKO] are not going to need Triple H. And, as soon as The Rock feels like he wants to take over, Rock is taking over. Rock is Hollywood. Rock is entertainment. Rock is buddies with these guys. Rock has known Ari Emanuel for years and years and years, and the more and more and more they become an entertainment conglomerate, the more and more and more the wrestling goes away. And that’s why I honestly believe, without a shadow of a doubt, Triple H’s time is sooner than many people think."

Some even believe The Rock's right-hand man and former RAW head writer Brian Gewirtz could be the one to take over the creative side of things should Triple H move out.

#2. John Cena reveals the end game for WWE Farewell Tour

John Cena is halfway through his retirement tour and has only a handful of matches left in him. In an interview with This Morning, The Cenation Leader reiterated that he will be done as a wrestler in December and explained why he is retiring from the wrestling business at the age of 48.

"This is it for me. I'm done in December. I can understand the entertainment industry may have set an ambiguous standard about what retirement is. I'm 48 years old, and I made a promise when I started getting success in WWE way back around in 2004. I promised the audience when I felt I lost a step, it was time to step away."

Cena assured he is going to stick to his retirement, unlike others, when it's all said and done.

"The company has so many stars. They're in great hands. The industry has allowed me to perform in front of crowds, like the crazy crowds in the O2, for 25 years. I just wanted to do something different. No WWE Superstar is ever really retired. So this is for sure the end for me. My last match is in the middle of December."

Check out the full interview below:

#1. Big E makes an urgent request to WWE management

Big E may not be an active competitor anymore, but that hasn't stopped him from watching WWE programming.

As such, the former New Day member showered praise on a recent match between Rusev and Sheamus on RAW, which ended with The Bulgarian Brute standing tall over the Irishman.

Big E took to his X (fka Twitter) handle and asked the creative to book a "Best of Seven" series between the two men.

Check out his tweet below:

E also reacted to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods losing the WWE Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day on RAW this past week.

