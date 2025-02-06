WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Absent star has officially left the company, New Wyatt Sicks member seemingly revealed, Update on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

We are back with another loaded edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. An absent star has officially confirmed the rumors of his departure from the Stamford-based promotion. After months of teases and speculation, a new Wyatt Sicks member has finally been revealed.

We have learned backstage updates on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Continue reading as we dive into the top WWE News and Rumors of the day:

#4. Duke Hudson confirms his WWE exit

Earlier this week, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Duke Hudson was quietly let go by WWE in January. This ended his nearly six-year stint with the sports entertainment juggernaut, having signed back in February 2019. Although the Australian wrestler spent the majority of his time in NXT, he briefly worked on the main roster with MVP under his real name - Brendan Vink.

Hudson was sent back to NXT shortly after, where he would find success as a member of the Chase U faction. Duke Hudson became the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Andre Chase. The group was finally disbanded after Andre Chase lost to Ridge Holland in November last year. The former Brawling Brutes member also wrestled Duke Hudson a month before, which would mark his final match on WWE TV.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter learned that Triple H didn't view Hudson as the "main roster guy," which led to his release. Duke Hudson confirmed his WWE exit when he took to his official X fka (Twitter) handle to share an introspective video titled "Wrestling With Identity." He was seen portraying two versions of himself - a host and an interviewee.

Hudson discussed his WWE firing, his shortcomings, and whether he wasted his time in WWE. He also brought up the success of fellow Australians Rhea Ripley and Bronson Reed. The self-interview ended with Hudson saying he wasn't done with himself, teasing another part of the series.

Listen to his talk show-style interview below:

#3. The final member of the Wyatt Sicks revealed?

Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt Sicks may be absent from WWE TV lately, but it looks like we have finally found the last piece of the puzzle to complete the faction.

Alexa Bliss, who returned at Royal Rumble this past weekend, introduced a new version of her Lily Doll, which now features the number "6" embroidered in one of her eyes.

Little Miss Bliss has been linked with The Wyatt Sicks ever since the formation of the group. She closely worked with the late Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend before his sad demise. Uncle Howdy also tried to lure Alexa Bliss in before her maternity leave. It's only fitting that she joins The Wyatt Sicks as the sixth and final member.

#2. Upsetting news for Brock Lesnar fans

Brock Lesnar's situation appears to be getting worse with each week passing. More and more skeletons continue to tumble out of Vince McMahon's closet amid the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. The Beast Incarnate hasn't been brought back on television since he was alluded to the case, though not outright named. However, that is no longer the case.

Brock Lesnar has now been officially named in the latest amended complaints filed by Janel Grant's attorney against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The company also appears to be getting rid of all of Lesnar's merchandise as they've reduced its stock on the WWE shop. Has the door completely been shut on The Beast's return? Only time will tell.

#1. Is Roman Reigns legitimately injured?

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 status has been in jeopardy since Michael Cole announced that The Undisputed Tribal Chief would be out of action for the foreseeable future due to injuries suffered at Royal Rumble.

The Head of the Table had a forgettable night at Royal Rumble as he not only got eliminated by CM Punk but also suffered a beatdown at the hands of Seth Rollins. The Visionary stomped him twice outside the ring following his elimination from the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

According to PWInsider Elite, the aforementioned angle this past weekend was played out to write the OTC off the television. Michael Cole's announcement regarding the status of Reigns was merely done to explain his absence as part of the storyline. The current plan is for him to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41.

