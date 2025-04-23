WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Bloodline star written off TV to have surgery; Triple H to be fired & replaced? Real reason why The Rock missed WrestleMania

Welcome to today's massive edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. The fallout of WrestleMania 41 weekend continues, with a massive update on The Rock.

The Final Boss has revealed why he wasn't at the event. Meanwhile, there has been speculation over Triple H's position as WWE Chief Content Officer being in danger. We also have some injury news on a real-life Bloodline member.

So, without further ado, let's get into today's stories.

#1. The Rock reveals why he skipped WrestleMania 41

Despite being a huge part of John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber, The Rock was not at WrestleMania 41. Instead, Travis Scott helped the WWE legend dethrone Cody Rhodes in a confusing booking decision.

When asked about his absence on The Pat McAfee Show, The Final Boss said it was his decision. The Rock decided not to be involved to instead put the spotlight on Cena and his 17th world title win:

"So, when were moving forward with John and this idea of him getting crowned at WrestleMania and then being a heel champion, I knew then the best thing for The Final Boss, we've established this idea of Cody's soul. [We] can always come back to it. I did feel, and I made the call, I don't wanna be involved in that. Step back. Let The Final Boss step back into the shadows. Let all the spotlight go to John. Let it go to Cody. Let's not make it about Cody's soul, eventually, or John's soul. No, let's let them do what they do," said The Rock.

The Rock further said that he called John Cena and Cody Rhodes to inform them that he wouldn't be involved in their match at WrestleMania 41. He was there if needed, but felt his work as The Final Boss was done. The Hollywood megastar also spoiled WWE's future plans for The American Nightmare.

#2. Roman Reigns to miss upcoming WWE PLE?

Following his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns might be taking time away from WWE. The OTC was seemingly written off television after Bron Breakker attacked him on RAW. This is supported by the fact that he has not been advertised for June's Money in the Bank premium live event.

WWE has released promotional material for Money in the Bank, along with a poster featuring several big names. John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and others are on it, but Reigns is not. Considering he is one of the company's biggest stars, he likely would have been heavily promoted for Money in the Bank if he were appearing.

#3. Tama Tonga is injured and requires surgery

Image via WWE.com

Bloodline member Tama Tonga is set to spend some time on the shelf following WrestleMania 41. According to PWNexus, he has been struggling with an undisclosed injury that may require surgery.

Tonga was written off WWE television via a parking lot attack by LA Knight on the SmackDown before 'Mania. It remains to be seen how long he will be out following his surgery. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Tama Tonga a speedy recovery.

#4. A plan to replace Triple H is in motion, according to WWE veteran

While The Rock gave his reason for missing WrestleMania 41, some people don't think it is that straightforward. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman has predicted that The Final Boss is planning to oust Triple H from his position as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

He claimed on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast that The Rock missed WrestleMania 41 to undermine The Game's booking, as part of a plan to replace him with Brian Gewirtz. The former head writer for RAW, Gewirtz is currently The Great One's right-hand man:

"For people who don't know, the former head writer of Monday Night RAW at the peak after Vince Russo was Brian Gewirtz. Who does Brian work for now as a full-time right-hand man at Seven Bucks Production? The Rock. And if Rock came in and said, 'Hey, I want Brian to run the show, and I want Brian to write the show,' and Triple H said, 'No, no, no. I run that show,' well, all of a sudden now you've got this [clash]. So, how do you get Brian into that spot? You get rid of Triple H. And I think that's exactly what's going on," he said.

It will be interesting to see if this theory comes true or not. Unless something severe happens, this remains speculation.

