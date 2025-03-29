WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar finally seen, Royal Rumble winner shockingly marries again, Serious accusation against Goldberg

WWE moves forward with its plans for WrestleMania as the two-day event remains their grandest operation of the year. Despite being absent, the big names regularly get mentioned online, and Brock Lesnar is one such personality who was recently spotted.

Ad

A respected veteran also surprised everyone recently by revealing he tied the knot again after several years.

The roundup also features updates on Saraya's status and brief details of a pretty serious accusation against Goldberg by a former world champion.

#4. Brock Lesnar spotted with his daughter amid WWE hiatus

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For a superstar Vince McMahon consistently relied upon during his time at the helm, Brock Lesnar has not been seen much during the Triple H regime.

The Beast Incarnate has been forced to the bench since he was first referenced and later allegedly mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE.

Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023, memorably giving Cody Rhodes some deserved respect after losing to The American Nightmare in one of his best matches in recent years.

Ad

The former Universal Champion, however, can't be used by WWE due to the serious allegations of the lawsuit, but he still sporadically gets seen in public.

A casually dressed Lesnar was sighted shopping at a store with his daughter, Mya, as you can see above.

Brock Lesnar's capabilities to draw as a top guy have never been in question within WWE and combat sports, but the current legal obstacles hint at his indefinite hiatus from the ring, with the possibility of him never coming back.

Ad

#3. Lex Luger gets married again

2025 seems to be the year of 'The Total Package.' Ahead of his long-awaited WWE Hall of Fame induction, Lex Luger announced he had married again after allegedly being single for many years.

The former Royal Rumble winner revealed he hadn't dated for 17 long years before finding a partner he felt like settling down with recently.

During an appearance on Eric Bischoff's highly acclaimed 83 Weeks podcast, Luger recalled meeting Robyn last year, and "sparks began flying" between the two, culminating in them getting married.

Ad

"Got married. You guys threw Cody on me for the Hall of Fame thing, but I've just been atomic bombing all my friends who didn't know. Seventeen years didn't date. No women in my life at all. I met this girl last year, Robyn, and we started hanging out a little bit, sparks started flying a little bit." [3:25 – 3:53] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Ad

The 66-year-old was previously married to Peggy Fulbright, with whom he has two children, and later was also in a highly-publicized relationship with Miss Elizabeth before her untimely death.

WWE will celebrate the career of the former WCW World Champion at the upcoming Hall of Fame ceremony, and fans should expect to see him with his family.

#2. Goldberg accused of being reckless, Dolph Ziggler never wanted to wrestle him?

As he prepares for his final match, Goldberg is attracting a lot of heat from some of his former opponents.

Ad

Bill Goldberg infamously took on Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) in a squash match at SummerSlam 2019 before he challenged The Fiend for the Universal Title.

The awkward in-ring outing featuring Goldberg and Nemeth is widely remembered for all the wrong reasons, and even Nic Nemeth believes he was lucky not to be in a hospital after he was done with the former WCW Champion.

Nemeth posted a brutally honest response on X and seemingly accused Goldberg of being unsafe in the ring, an allegation the Hall of Famer has encountered countless times in his career.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ziggler even insinuated that he never wanted to share the squared circle with the controversial legend in the first place, as he stated:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's safe to say that Nemeth won't get a Christmas card from the Goldberg family.

#1. Dave Meltzer comments on whether WWE would allow Saraya (fka Paige) to wrestle again

Her seemingly hurried exit from AEW has raised doubts about Saraya's next move. Many feel that the former Divas Champion is on her way back to WWE but there is no concrete information on if it will happen anytime soon.

Ad

While Saraya herself would love to reprise the 'Paige' character, no official hints have been dropped from WWE's side about potentially getting her back.

Dave Meltzer addressed Saraya's possible in-ring future in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and speculated that WWE might not be overly strict in her case, as she has wrestled in recent years.

Saraya last competed in a WWE match in 2017, but her most recent appearance was for AEW in October 2024. The 32-year-old had several matches for Tony Khan's company before an amicable exit, following which she debuted a brand new podcast as well.

Ad

Saraya is also busy promoting her new book and a return could also not be too far off, given the speculation online.

Meltzer noted that while a wrestling return would "still be tough," WWE could see value in it from a short-term perspective. It would be interesting to see if Triple H is tempted to pull off another surprise during WrestleMania season in the form of a Paige comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback