WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar's future revealed? Royal Rumble rumor debunked, Released star praises Charlotte Flair (January 2, 2022)

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

While Brock Lesnar is usually one of the most discussed superstars from the company every week, the talk surrounding him has only amplified after the recently-concluded Day 1 event. We'll take a look at The Beast Incarnate's next possible opponent in today's roundup.

A former WWE talent has addressed rumors regarding her potential return at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Meanwhile, a released star said she "would tear the house down" in a WrestleMania main event against Charlotte Flair.

Following Toni Storm's departure from the promotion, we have the latest on whether or not other female stars want to end their current WWE deals. Additionally, a backstage photo showing Brock Lesnar with a RAW talent has emerged after his Day 1 victory.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley to likely happen in WWE at last

After Roman Reigns dropped out of the Day 1 event due to his COVID-19 diagnosis, higher-ups inserted his original opponent, Lesnar, in the WWE Championship match between Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley.

Not only did The Beast Incarnate become the new world titleholder, but the company finally teased his long-awaited dream match against Lashley at the end of the show.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, then-champion Big E got pinned by Brock Lesnar directly to shift focus more toward the latter's dream WWE clash against Bobby Lashley moving forward:

"With Lesnar having won the title, the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley. You could tell, at the end of the show, they teased that glare with Lashley and everything like that, and that was the last scene. The match was booked specifically for that direction. Big E was the one that was pinned because if Big E wasn't pinned, and obviously, you'd want to go with Lesnar and Big E. But, the decision, for whatever reason, and the reason is that the people who are making the decisions felt that there was a more marketable match, went with Lesnar and Lashley," stated Meltzer.

Several instances from the fatal five-way match at Day 1 also hinted at a future feud between Lesnar and The All Mighty. Lashley was the only participant who avoided the F-5, and he even got to dominate the one-time UFC Heavyweight Champion during the clash.

While their highly-awaited one-on-one contest has got everyone talking, it will also be interesting to see what's next in store for Big E after his title loss.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das