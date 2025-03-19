WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Company unhappy with real-life Bloodline member; top star to miss WrestleMania; Dominik Mysterio's new partner?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today, we have some interesting stories regarding the WrestleMania 41 status for a couple of top stars.

There is uncertainty in the air, and the company is reportedly unhappy with a certain real-life member of the Samoan Dynasty. A surprising tag team involving Dominik Mysterio has been teased, as well. So, without further ado, let's get into today's roundup!

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 41 update

Speculation has been running wild over Stone Cold Steve Austin potentially appearing at WrestleMania 41, ever since he was announced for WWE World that weekend. The Texas Rattlesnake will be in Las Vegas for photo ops and signings, which would allow him the opportunity to return at The Show of Shows.

However, the chances of Austin appearing at 'Mania are slim. He got a knee replacement in December, which rules him out from doing anything physical. And according to Fightful Select, Stone Cold hasn't been pitched any match or angle at WrestleMania 41.

#2 Alexa Bliss pulled from WWE World

Speaking of WWE World in Las Vegas, Alexa Bliss' scheduled appearance at the event has been canceled. This was confirmed by the official Fanatics Events X/Twitter handle, with a reason not being given.

This is unfortunate for those who planned to meet Bliss in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the five-time Women's Champion will be a part of WrestleMania 41. She could appear at The Show of Shows as the newest member of The Wyatt Sicks.

#3 Dominik Mysterio teases Jey Uso alliance

Dominik Mysterio has been teasing a babyface turn for weeks on RAW. He even accidentally cost Finn Balor his Intercontinental Championship match this week. Amid the chaos, "Dirty" Dom has hinted at an alliance with one of the most popular superstars in the business.

Mysterio was cosplaying as Jey Uso over the weekend, as part of the company's tour of Europe. WWE has shared a few pictures of the two from the shows in Germany, including one where Dominik and Jey are YEETing together:

While this is non-canon, it will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio actually turns babyface. Jey Uso does need a tag team partner to take on A-Town Down Under next week on RAW.

#4 WWE is unhappy with Lance Anoa'i

Lance Anoa'i is the latest member of the Samoan Dynasty to sign with WWE, but his time in the company doesn't seem to be going as planned.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, people backstage have been critical of Anoa'i. There is reportedly a chance that he may not "make it" in the company, which would be unfortunate. Roman Reigns' cousin and the son of Samu, Lance has appeared on WWE television before, nearly six years ago.

Meanwhile, nothing negative has been said about Hikuleo, another real-life Bloodline member who is signed with the company but has yet to debut:

"Lance Anoa'i is there. There has been criticism of Lance Anoa'i that he may not make it. I have heard nothing negative about Hikuleo. You would think that him being there for all this time and not being used is like they must be disappointed but I have not heard that at all."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the two of them.

