WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Details on popular name quitting the company, Triple H wanted to have megastar fired, Matt Riddle's absence

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News and Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most exciting stories and rumors from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition revolves around top names like former WWE Champion John Cena, Triple H, and Matt Riddle.

There has been much speculation about Riddle's future, as he was recently embroiled in another controversy. He made a statement on social media alleging that he was 'sexually assaulted' by an officer at the JFK Airport in New York. Some reports have suggested that The Original Bro was heavily intoxicated. He missed RAW this week, raising some questions.

#4 Potential reason behind Matt Riddle's absence on RAW

Investigations are currently underway in response to the sexual assault allegations made by Riddle. TMZ suggested that there were reports of a deplaning incident involving an individual later identified as the former US Champion.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider recently provided an update on the situation. According to his report, there has been backstage discussion among talents, with some being informed that Riddle was removed from WWE RAW due to a "medical illness." He was not present on this week's episode of the red show.

#3 Triple H allegedly wanted to have John Cena fired

In a past interview, John Cena disclosed that he was on the verge of being released from WWE during his early days on the main roster. He credited Stephanie McMahon for saving his career.

On a recent episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree alleged that Triple H intended to terminate The Champ.

"You know, back in the day, [Vince McMahon's] son-in-law [Triple H] wanted to f**king fire Cena. Not only that, the son-in-law and cross-eyed kid [Shawn Michaels] tried to f**king veto The Rock's career."

The 16-time world champion was not fired and eventually became one of the greatest superstars in the company's history. He recently returned to SmackDown and performed at Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India.

#2 Cathy Kelley reveals why she left WWE

Cathy Kelley has become one of the most popular names in the company thanks to her remarkable work as a backstage interviewer and quirky social media posts.

Kelley signed with WWE in 2016 and was part of the broadcast team in NXT before she left the promotion in 2020. Speaking to Ryan Satin, the SmackDown personality revealed why she decided to quit WWE at the time:

''I think at the time, I said that it was for reasons of [pursuing] other things, and I still believe I could've pursued all of those things within WWE, but I felt like at the time, I really needed to step away. My mental health had declined. I struggled with depression and panic attacks, anxiety basically from high school on and off. It was really tough."

She returned to the promotion in 2022 as a backstage interviewer on RAW. Kelley is currently active on SmackDown. Despite not being an active competitor, the star often finds a way to insert herself into storylines involving top talents like Rhea Ripley.

#1 Details on Nia Jax's return

Former Women's Champion Nia Jax returned to RAW this week. She was last seen at Royal Rumble 2023 when she entered the annual contest. However, it was reported that she wasn't under contract then. Upon her recent return, reports suggested that she was officially a part of the red brand's roster and the number two heel.

''Following her return to RAW last night, Nia Jax is positioned as the number two heel on the female side of the RAW roster. She overtakes Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark,'' reported WrestleVotes.

Nia Jax returned to RAW this week and assaulted the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. With Jax being listed as a top heel, it will be interesting to see how the company proceeds with an imminent feud between her and Rhea Ripley, as both women are listed as heels.

