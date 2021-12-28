WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Ex-Champion's body transformation, Canceled plans for major stars like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, & more (December 27, 2021) 

We're back with another exciting WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

Thanks to a few top stars' current statuses, the company made significant changes to its latest live tour. Not too long ago, a two-time 24/7 Champion took to Twitter and Instagram to highlight his body transformation.

Keith Lee recently sent a message to a fan who hopes to see him on WWE television again. Today's roundup also features backstage reports regarding Nick Khan and Sonya Deville.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at these news and rumor stories.

#5. Top stars including Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins missed their advertised WWE live event appearances

WWE's 2021 Holiday Tour events in New York (Madison Square Garden) and Tampa (Amalie Arena) on December 26 had initially advertised appearances from some top-tier superstars. As per PWInsider, fans in attendance were informed that a few names would not be able to make their scheduled appearances due to the 'effects of COVID-19.'

Here are the talents who missed the MSG event in New York:

WWE Champion Big E

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Bobby Lashley

Seth Rollins

Zelina Vega

The stars who missed the Amalie Arena show in Tampa are listed as follows:

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Xavier Woods

Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens had been the originally planned main event for the MSG live event. As a result of Rollins and E's absences, the promotion made a last-minute move and featured Edge in a first-time-ever singles clash against Owens. The two fought inside a steel cage, with The Rated-R Superstar emerging victoriously.

Rollins has contracted COVID-19, and it remains to be seen if that affects his status for the WWE Championship match at the Day 1 pay-per-view. Meanwhile, his spouse, Becky Lynch, is set to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan at the said event.

In Roman Reigns' absence at the Tampa show, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus had a street fight as the main event. They also participated in a tag team match earlier in the night.

