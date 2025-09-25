WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Female star confirms her exit, Triple H could be in trouble with ESPN, Brock Lesnar's future revealed

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 25th September, 2025. Today, we'll cover a popular female star's exit from the Stamford-based promotion, the possibility of Triple H landing in trouble with ESPN, and Brock Lesnar's potential opponent in the coming months.

Ad

Let's get started:

#5. 5-time WWE champion could be Brock Lesnar's Wrestlemania opponent - Reports

Bron Breakker impressed the audience with his performance during the Men's Royal Rumble match in Florida and soon joined WWE's main roster. After the move, he won the Intercontinental Championship twice and eventually aligned with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins following WrestleMania 41.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

According to Bodyslam.net, the two-time Intercontinental, two-time NXT, and one-time NXT Tag Team Champion is one of the discussed opponents for Brock Lesnar. One source further cited that the match could take place at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see if the company decides to materialize the idea in the coming months.

Ad

Trending

#4. Reason behind Brock Lesnar's win over John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza - Reports

Brock Lesnar made his grand comeback to the Stamford-based promotion at the historic event in New Jersey and attacked John Cena. While The Franchise Player almost spent a month feuding with Logan Paul, the legend got a win over The Maverick in France before crossing paths with The Beast Incarnate.

Ad

However, the 17-time WWE World Champion lost, and many wondered what went wrong in Indiana. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Triple H reportedly took the call to put Lesnar over Cena, as The Beast Incarnate will remain with the promotion, unlike The Leader of The Cenation, who's set to retire in December 2025.

#3. Triple H could be in serious trouble with ESPN following Wrestlepalooza, says ex-WWE writer

Triple H promised the fans multiple surprises heading towards Indiana for the first-ever Wrestlepalooza event under the ESPN banner. However, many were disappointed with the event, as it had next to no memorable moments in the promotion's history.

Ad

Moreover, ESPN's official site gave the show a C+, which further raises questions. Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that Triple H could be in serious trouble with folks at ESPN if they decide to have a conversation with him about the quality of the product and the promises The Game made before the event.

"If I'm ESPN, I'm having a conversation with Triple H. This was the first big show, and you promised surprises, and a lot of people might've bought this because you put the seed in their head. So, can you explain to us in your mind what the surprise was? They've got to have these conversations with the WWE. Otherwise, coach, they're just going to coast," Russo said.

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the creative team following Wrestlepalooza.

#2. Major update on Roman Reigns' return to WWE - Reports

Roman Reigns was brutally written off television following his match with Bronson Reed in France at Clash in Paris. However, the angle was done as Reigns had commitments to shoot for the upcoming Street Fighter movie as Akuma, and The Original Tribal Chief went on a hiatus from in-ring competition.

Ad

According to PWInsider, it was reported that the longest-reigning Universal Champion's schedule wraps up tomorrow, and he will be available to return to the promotion in the coming days or weeks. The return shouldn't take a while, as he was recently seen on the poster for Crown Jewel in Perth.

#1. Jazmyn Nyx confirms her WWE exit

Jazmyn Nyx was the third member of Fatal Influence on the developmental brand until the group kicked her out of the faction. At the time, many assumed it was for a storyline against her former stablemates, but the reality was far from the truth.

Ad

Reports flooded in that Nyx's contract wouldn't be renewed, and many assumed she was released from the Stamford-based promotion. Later, Jazmyn Nyx, through her Instagram account, confirmed her exit from the company and revealed that she didn't want to sign a new deal, as it wouldn't have met her financial expectations.

"I am not re-signing with WWE, this is a personal decision I had to make for myself and for my future. Personally, the contract that they were offering me for the next three years just wasn't going to cut it for me financially, and that's ok, I kinda just wanted to give a backstory of everything. I was playing professional soccer in Iceland when I got recruited. I left everything out there to come here for this opportunity, which I'm very very grateful for," Nyx said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the 27-year-old star outside the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!