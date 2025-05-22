WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Former champion done with the company, Brock Lesnar changes his look, Zoey Stark's future revealed, and more

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup.

A former OVW Heavyweight Champion's WWE career is said to be over. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar has changed his look amid his lengthy absence.

Zoey Stark has finally provided an update on her future after suffering a career-threatening injury this week. Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.

#4. Muhammad Hassan on whether he would return to WWE

Muhammad Hassan is not a name many wrestling fans will remember today.

The veteran had a brief stint with WWE, lasting from 2004 to 2005. His Arab-American character garnered massive heat and strong emotions from critics all over the world. He was the right guy in the right place at the wrong time.

The company wrote his character off television following his feud with The Undertaker and eventually released him from his contract.

Recently, in an interview with Fightful, Muhammad Hassan accepted that his WWE career is over and explained why his character would never work today.

“No, and I wouldn’t expect them to. I mean, I have always taken responsibility for my missteps in the locker room and outside the locker room. I wasn’t a perfect person back then. I definitely learned a lot. That was a tough locker room, and Shawn had said that to me a lot of times after, and Shane Helms knows what he is talking about. I respect Shane’s opinion about anything. It was a different locker room and scene. The character would have never worked in 2016, obviously because of the change in society, but would I have worked better in that locker room? Maybe. But that’s something I look back at and accept responsibility for, and I made plenty of mistakes and have learned from them.”

#3. Brock Lesnar resurfaces with a new look amid WWE absence

Brock Lesnar continues to grab headlines despite being away from WWE for nearly two years. His new look has become a topic of discussion among fans on social media lately.

The Beast Incarnate's legal troubles in connection with the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon have put his future in jeopardy. However, he appears to be in high spirits during his absence.

Earlier today, a photo of Lesnar with his wife, Sable, was shared online, in which he was seen sporting long hair. Often known for his sheer size and strength, The Beast Incarnate hogged the spotlight with his new flowing locks.

Brock Lesnar last had a match with Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Will he return for one last run? Only time will tell.

#2. Zoey Stark ends silence on her horrific injury

Zoey Stark had a rough night on WWE RAW this past week. She not only re-aggravated a previous injury but also missed out on the opportunity to make it to Money in the Bank.

During the Money in the Bank Qualifiers, she faced Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane in a Triple Threat Match. Mere minutes into the match, Stark landed awkwardly on her feet while attempting a missile dropkick on Sane.

The spot left her in immense pain, causing the match to be stopped for a brief moment.

The 31-year-old star was seen limping and had to be carried out of the arena.

Earlier today, she took to her X (fka Twitter) handle to appreciate the fans for their constant love and support. Stark said she had to step away for a while to recuperate from her knee injury.

"Wow the love and support means more to me than you'll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I'm blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks," Zoey wrote on X.

As first reported by Dr. Chris Featherstone, Zoey Stark's injury will require surgery.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish her a speedy recovery!

#1. Disappointing news for the Wyatt Sicks fans

The Wyatt Sicks, led by Uncle Howdy, have been treated as a special attraction since their debut, and WWE intends to keep it that way.

According to PWInsider, there is still no word on when the group will be added to the live event touring schedule.

“No updates on the Wyatt Sicks returning to the road as I write this.”

The Wyatt Sicks has yet to make an appearance since moving to SmackDown. With Alexa Bliss back in the fold, it remains to be seen when Uncle Howdy and his Firefly Fun House puppets will resurface on TV.

