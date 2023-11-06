WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion gets arrested, Major return possibly in the works for Liv Morgan, Roman Reigns & more at Crown Jewel

Welcome to the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Following the conclusion of Crown Jewel 2023, we'll look at the match results from the event and some other topics.

Kairi Sane returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at Crown Jewel. Interestingly, there is talk about the company bringing back another name after the Japanese star.

Today's Roundup also includes a brief note on Liv Morgan's future. So, without further ado, let's get started:

#5 WWE Crown Jewel 2023 match results

This year's Crown Jewel event featured only one title change, with Logan Paul defeating Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

Roman Reigns main-evented the show and retained his championship as expected. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Tribal Chief and his Crown Jewel opponent, LA Knight.

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley were also involved in high-profile bouts throughout the night. You can check out the full match results for Crown Jewel 2023 below:

Sami Zayn defeated JD McDonagh [Crown Jewel Kickoff]

WWE World Heavyweight Championship match: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's World Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, and Zoey Stark

Solo Sikoa defeated John Cena

WWE United States Championship match: Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio (c)

WWE Women's Championship match: Iyo Sky (c) defeated Bianca Belair

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated LA Knight

#4 Latest on Liv Morgan's comeback

Liv Morgan has not wrestled in a match since the July 17th episode of Monday Night RAW earlier this year. However, the wait for her in-ring return could end soon.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported:

"Morgan is expected to return soon."

A shoulder injury had kept Liv Morgan away from wrestling. But the recent update could be good news for her fans as we inch closer to WrestleMania season.

#3 Former WCW star Evan Karagias arrested

According to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, Evan Karagias was arrested on Wednesday, November 1, in North Carolina.

Karagias had been charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. The 49-year-old was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Best remembered as a member of the 3 Count faction that included Shane Helms and Shannon Moore, Karagias competed for WCW from 1997 to 2001. He held the Cruiserweight and Hardcore Championships once while in the company.

Interestingly, after WCW folded in 2001, Evan Karagias had a WWE stint as part of the Invasion storyline. However, he suffered a severe concussion and was released by the end of the year.

#2 Is WWE interested in re-hiring Sareee (Sarray)?

World Wrestling Entertainment's higher-ups are reportedly working on bringing back Sarray, who had a stint in NXT but left the company earlier this year. The latest on her potential return comes after Kairi Sane appeared at Crown Jewel 2023.

During Fightful's Crown Jewel review show, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about other names who could be back in the promotion. Here is what he had to say:

"They're working on Sarray. AOP [Authors of Pain] has been under a deal for a while."

#1 Roman Reigns after Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns returned to in-ring action on Saturday, while LA Knight had the most significant opportunity of his career against the top champion.

Although Knight came up short, the match proved he could perform brilliantly in a situation with the highest stakes. The crowd was hot throughout their encounter, even if Reigns emerged victorious as usual.

The Tribal Chief posted on social media after the event:

With the conclusion of Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns is currently not slated for Survivor Series in November 2023.

