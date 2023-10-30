WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Megastar has officially left the company, Heated argument featured Rhea Ripley in character, Brock Lesnar's status

Welcome to the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Brock Lesnar and Rhea Ripley, among other significant names.

Lesnar has not been seen on television for many weeks. It looks like The Beast Incarnate won't return immediately, but a recent report regarding his schedule sheds light on what fans can expect.

Meanwhile, as Crown Jewel 2023 inches closer, Vince McMahon was spotted in Saudi Arabia for another event. More on that later.

With more stories ahead, let's get started with today's Roundup:

#5 Rhea Ripley's ringside argument

WWE hosted a live event in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, with Rhea Ripley and other stars seen in action.

The Women's World Champion defeated Raquel Rodriguez during the show, and she was also at ringside when Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on The New Day. The Judgment Day won as expected. However, what happened with Ripley drew more attention online.

Thanks to new footage, she was seen having a heated argument with JD McDonagh at one point in the tag team contest. You can check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

JD McDonagh — who wants to join The Judgment Day officially — is clearly having difficulty getting into Rhea Ripley's good books.

#4 Ronda Rousey's next move after official WWE exit

Following several weeks of speculation about Ronda Rousey's future, she has been added to the WWE.com Alumni section. Her official exit from the company comes after losing to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.

The megastar, however, is not done with the wrestling business. A Wrestling REVOLVER event on November 16 will feature an appearance from Rousey, as seen below:

Expand Tweet

Rousey also commented on her upcoming appearance:

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Ronda Rousey has already wrestled in her first match after leaving World Wrestling Entertainment. At a Lucha VaVOOM show on Thursday, she teamed up with Marina Shafir to defeat Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

#3 WWE SmackDown producers

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown on October 27 was a big one, as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and other top stars featured throughout the night.

Reigns appeared in a contract signing segment with LA Knight before their high-profile clash at Crown Jewel 2023. Michael Hayes was reportedly the producer behind the angle, in addition to other SmackDown moments involving members of The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

You can check out the complete producer list — as reported by Fightful Select — for segments and matches from the episode below:

Roman Reigns contract signing with LA Knight: Michael Hayes

Carlito and Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits: Jason Jordan

Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green: Molly Holly

John Cena, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa segment: Michael Hayes and Jason Jordan

and Cedric Alexander vs. Dragon Lee: Adam Pearce

Bianca Belair promo: Kenny Dykstra

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso: Michael Hayes

Dark match: Michin and Zelina Vega vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn: Nick Aldis

#2 Vince McMahon spotted with celebrities in recent public appearance

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Vince McMahon, many celebrities attended the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout on Saturday.

As seen below, McMahon was seated beside famous rapper Eminem and boxing legend Mike Tyson:

Expand Tweet

At the event, WWE legend The Undertaker was seen with Vince McMahon as well. Check out a clip below:

Expand Tweet

Fury beat Ngannou via split decision. The former has also competed for WWE at the Crown Jewel event in 2019.

#1 WWE's plan for Brock Lesnar

Fans have been waiting to see what's next for Brock Lesnar since he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

The Beast Incarnate is reportedly set to miss Crown Jewel on November 4, which marks the first time he will not appear at a WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was decided months ago that Lesnar would not return until the Royal Rumble season next year. Dave Meltzer reported:

"This is the first Saudi show without Lesnar. When Lesnar lost to Rhodes clean at SummerSlam, he did so in that manner because, at the time, the plan was for him not to return until the Rumble season or the TV’s leading to that show. It was all decided months ago."

Who should Brock Lesnar fight when he returns to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.