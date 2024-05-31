WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Former champion released during on-screen absence, major star's contract expiring, Charlotte Flair update

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Roundup, where we bring you the biggest stories of the day from the world of wrestling. Today features some big news involving names such as Charlotte Flair and Chad Gable.

A WWE Superstar has seemingly confirmed his release from the company, while Alexa Bliss has sent a cryptic message on social media. We also have an update on The Queen's status and some surprising contract news. So, let's get into today's stories.

#4. Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message

Alexa Bliss has not appeared in WWE since January 2023, with many fans eagerly awaiting her comeback following her maternity leave. She gave birth to her and Ryan Cabrera's daughter, Hendrix, in November of last year.

While it is not known when Bliss will return, she did leave a cryptic message for her followers on Instagram. The former RAW Women's Champion shared a photo of her entrance from the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match with the following caption:

"I see your eyes, I know you’re watching me."

It will be interesting to see if Little Miss Bliss will get involved with the Wyatt 6 faction when she returns. A storyline with Uncle Howdy was teased during her last appearance.

#3. Chad Gable's contract is reportedly set to expire

Image credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch and Natalya are not the only WWE Superstars whose contracts are about to expire. A recent report from Fightful Select has indicated that Chad Gable is in the final week of his current contract, with an agreement on a new deal yet to be reached.

The Stamford-based company will hope to re-sign the former RAW Tag Team Champion as quickly as possible, given his role on the red brand. Gable is being heavily featured as one of the show's top heels and is in the middle of a huge storyline involving Otis, Sami Zayn, and the Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Ric Flair provides an update on Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is currently away from WWE, having torn her ACL in December 2023. The Queen has been recovering well from the injury and could return soon. Charlotte's father, Ric Flair, recently gave an update on her whereabouts amid her absence.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about Charlotte's upcoming film and noted that she continues to work out twice a day.

"It's been great. She's making a movie and all right now with my good friend Smith. She's over in Santa Domingo. It's been on her bucket list to make a movie, and it looks like it's going to be a pretty good deal. But, her recovery is just unbelievable. She attacked it from day one. Regardless of what she's doing, she still works out twice a day," Ric Flair said. [15:00 - 15:24]

So, things are looking up for Charlotte Flair. She could return on SmackDown in the coming months, potentially right after SummerSlam 2024.

#1. Brooks Jensen has seemingly been released by WWE

Based on his X/Twitter activity, it looks like Brooks Jensen has been released from WWE. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion changed his X/Twitter bio, sharing his email for future bookings. He even tweeted about it.

Son of wrestling veteran Bull Buchanan, the 22-year-old star had been a regular on NXT alongside Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley before disappearing from television over two months ago. Jensen lost to Oba Femi on the March 12, 2024, episode of NXT, and has not appeared or wrestled a match since then.

While his bio is the biggest indication that Brooks Jensen is no longer in WWE, he also mentioned that he "used to train" at the Performance Center in another tweet. Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

