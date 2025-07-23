WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Former champion retiring this year; female star gets engaged; SummerSlam plans for Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair & others

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we have a couple of SummerSlam updates.Roman Reigns' match at the event is all but confirmed, while another bout featuring Charlotte Flair was scrapped. A former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion announced her engagement, while a male tag team legend confirmed he will be retiring this year.So, without further ado, let's get into today's stories.#1. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso set to team up at SummerSlamRoman Reigns called out Jey Uso on Instagram with a proposal to team up against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam. The YEET Master has responded by accepting the offer, essentially confirming what he and The OTC will be doing at The Biggest Event of the Summer:&quot;Tribal Chief and Main Event Jey Uso vs. Bron Brons at SummerSlam? Say less uce. Four letters, one word. Uh-uh. Yeet,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed isn't yet official for SummerSlam, an announcement from WWE is imminent. This will be the first time Reigns and Uso team up as a duo since December 2020.#2. Scrapped plans for Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss at SummerSlamImage via WWE.comSpeaking of tag team matches at SummerSlam, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are set to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Titles at the event. However, WWE's initial plans for them were different.According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bliss and Flair were supposed to face each other at SummerSlam. However, they have done better than expected as a tag team, leading to WWE pivoting and keeping them a unit at least through the summer:&quot;That match was originally going to be Charlotte and Alexa against each other, so I guess the idea was that they figured that the team was doing well, so why rush it? It was kind of like a Randy Orton-Matt Riddle thing (…) The original idea for the team was they were going to split up right away and feud, but that has been apparently delayed,&quot; Meltzer said.It remains to be seen when Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will turn on each other.#3. D-Von Dudley will officially retire in OctoberD-Von Dudley has announced he will wrestle his final match in October, at TNA's Bound for Glory pay-per-view.He is set to reunite with Bully Ray as Team 3D against The Hardy Boyz, who won the TNA Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary. Ray confronted Matt and Jeff after their win to challenge them to a final battle between the Hardys and the Dudleys.Speaking on A2D Radio, D-Von confirmed this will be his last match and that he wouldn't go back on his word:&quot;Yes, this will be my last time. I know a lot of people will say, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, all wrestlers say it’s gonna be their last time.’ No, this truly will be my last time,&quot; said D-Von Dudley.With that being said, D-Von Dudley has confirmed WWE won't allow him to wrestle again. He ruled out ever returning to the ring for the Stamford-based promotion.#4. Former WWE star Kacy Catanzaro gets engagedEx-WWE star Kacy Catanzaro - formerly known as Katana Chance - has announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Naoufal Abouelhouda. She did so in an emotional Instagram post, sharing a few pictures of the happy moment:&quot;Cheers to forever 🥂 I SAID YES 💍 Yes today, Yes tomorrow, Yes ALWAYS ♾️❤️@naoufal_a,&quot; wrote Catanzaro. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSportskeeda Wrestling congratulates the couple on their engagement and wishes them all the best.