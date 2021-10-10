WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Former star returning after 5-year absence? Roman Reigns' opponent after Brock Lesnar, Future world champion identified (October 9th, 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup. Today's lineup of stories features some of the biggest names from the company, with Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar unsurprisingly in prime focus.

The roundup has all the backstage details regarding the high-profile Universal title program and the identity of Reigns' next championship contender after Lesnar.

Elsewhere, a controversial former superstar has reportedly told his friends that he will return to Vince McMahon's promotion soon.

The 2021 Draft also witnessed a few new faces arrive on RAW and SmackDown, respectively, and WWE seems to have high hopes from two former NXT talents.

We conclude the roundup with The Undertaker providing an update regarding his retirement and in-ring status.

#5. Alberto Del Rio has allegedly told people he is returning to WWE

Alberto Del Rio has endured several ups and downs since his last WWE stint ended almost five years ago in 2016. As reported by Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former superstar has been telling people that he will work again with Vince McMahon's company soon.

Del Rio expects to resolve his legal troubles - specifically regarding the alleged assault by his ex-girlfriend - and pave the way for his WWE comeback.

While the chances of McMahon re-signing Alberto Del Rio are low as per Meltzer, he still sounds quite confident about getting back into the promotion's fold.

"While I don't believe this at all, but Alberto El Patron is telling people that he's going to WWE when his legal situation regarding the alleged assault on an ex-girlfriend in San Antonio is cleared up," said Dave Meltzer.

Alberto Del Rio spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta back in June, and you can check out what he had to say about a possible WWE return in the video above.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das