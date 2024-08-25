WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Huge Seth Rollins rematch in works, Major superstar makes a return after months, John Cena on Brock Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup where we discuss all the top stories and gossip making rounds in the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. In today's edition, we will talk about former World Champions Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Also, a major name made her return to WWE programming after months on the sidelines. So without further ado, let's begin:

#1. WWE reportedly planning a huge match for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

While WrestleMania 41 is still months away, it seems like the company has already started planning for its biggest premium live event of the year. According to a recent report, Triple H and Co. are preparing to pit Seth Rollins against CM Punk at The Showcase of Immortals next year.

The duo have been at odds ever since The Best in the World made his return to the global juggernaut at Survivor Series: Wargames last year. While Rollins is currently out due to a chronic issue, Punk is embroiled in a feud heated with Drew McIntyre.

#2. Drew McIntyre reflected on getting attacked by CM Punk on RAW

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk are set to clash in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. The duo met in a singles bout at SummerSlam 2024 where The Scottish Warrior came out on top. However, Punk seems determined to get even as he laid out McIntyre with a belt on RAW a couple of weeks ago.

McIntyre recently reflected on getting beaten up by a belt, and also promised vengeance against The Second City Saint:

"After feeling the belt last week, that s*cks. Oh my goodness, parents never do that to your kids. That is wrong, but the thing is I can take it. I had the marks on me but when someone my size is going to get his retribution, cause he's going to get that back. Imagine what I'm going to do to Punk when I start whipping him. He's going to turn to dust," McIntyre said.

#3. John Cena praises Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside a WWE ring. The Beast Incarnate has had iconic rivalries with many notable stars, including John Cena.

While the two may be fierce rivals inside the squared circle, John Cena has the utmost respect for Lesnar's abilities, and the same was reflected during The Cenation Leader's recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast where he talked about Lesnar:

"Brock is one of the most gifted, hardest-working, perseverant, stubborn sons of b*tches I've ever met. But I honestly think, physically, he could do whatever he puts his mind to right. It's also because he's 6-4, 300 plus. So it was a natural transition. … I think Brock is a physical anomaly, and I'm glad he found his home with WWE 'cause he's fantastic, but I think he could put do whatever he really wanted to."

Brock Lesnar was last seen in action at SummerSlam last year where he lost to Cody Rhodes. There is still no word on when and if he will return.

#4. Natalya made an appearance on SmackDown

Natalya has not been seen on WWE programming for the last several weeks. The former SmackDown Women's Champion's last outing in the squared circle came back in June when she defeated Izzi Dame.

Natalya's current contract was also set to expire some time back and there has been no update on a renewal. Amid the uncertainty, The Queen of Harts made an appearance on SmackDown. She was a part of a promotional video for WWE Bash in Berlin.

