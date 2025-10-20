WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Legend Sir Mo passes away following recent health issues, Update on Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins, and more

Welcome to the October 20 edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories around Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins, among others.Also, in one of the most heartbreaking news of the day, pro wrestling legend Sir Mo has passed away at the age of 58. Let's check it all out without any further ado.#4. Ex-WWE star set to make singles in-ring returnScarlett Bordeaux recently departed WWE along with her husband, Karrion Kross. The duo have been active on the Independent Circuit since then, and even competed in a Mixed Six-person Tag Team match a couple of days ago.Scarlett is also set to return to singles competition, as she will be in action at House of Glory's Superclash event in Brentwood, New York. The Smokeshow only competed in one singles match during her second tenure with the global juggernaut, which came on June 29, 2023. Hence, this will Scarlett's first one-on-one match in nearly 28 months.#3. WWE legend Sir Mo dies at the age of 58; Ricardo Rodriguez reactsSir Mo, a beloved pro wrestling legend, was battling with pneumonia as well as blood infection and was reported to be hospitalized earlier this month. The veteran has lost the battle as Ricardo Rodriguez recently confirmed that Sir Mo has passed away at the age of 58.Sir Mo was a part of WWF from 1993 to 1996. While he hung up his boots in 2007, he came out of retirement in 2014 to defeat Mike King at HLW Heroes and Legends III. He competed in a few matches after that as well.#3. Rhea Ripley has broken her noseRhea Ripley suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan and was helped to the back. Mami later posted a picture of herself with cotton stuffed up her nose, confirming that she was busted open during the match.A report has provided an update on the former Women's World Champion's status, noting that her nose is broken. The following by reported by Dave Meltzer in regards to Ripley's injury:&quot;Rhea Ripley broke her nose in Japan. I don't know exactly what the circumstances were, I just know she broke her nose. Her face looked like hell. It was the orbital bone for the last time. Remember when she got her... she was hurt and out for a while? It was the orbital bone... she had her shoulder... she's had a lot of bad luck when it comes to injuries.&quot;Rhea Ripley has had a few busy last few weeks. She was in action at Crown Jewel and the following RAW, as well as the house shows in Australia and Japan.#4. Update on Seth RollinsSeth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel, with speculations being he could be out for a long time. However, a latest report has noted that The Visionary could be back in action before WWE WrestleMania 42.Rollins suffered a betrayal on RAW last week, as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked him after the mai event. Many believe that the angle was done to write the champion off WWE programming.