WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Liv Morgan catches Dominik Mysterio with female star, Worrying update on major name, Cody Rhodes' new project, and more

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 27th May, 2025, where we will cover a few intriguing topics in the world of wrestling. Today, we cover how Liv Morgan caught Dominik Mysterio with another female star, a worrying update on Asuka's status, Cody Rhodes' new project and his first guest, and more.

#5. WWE confirms major championship match for Money in the Bank 2025

In the coming months, the company will host a few premium live events, but Money in the Bank holds the most significance as it can alter two superstars' careers for better or worse in the long run if they win the briefcase. Recently, the management announced a major title match for the show in California.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will defend her title against Becky Lynch at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. This will be the third time that The Man and the champion will collide in a one-on-one contest. It'll be interesting to see if Big Time Becks can finally get a win over Valkyria in a high-stakes match.

#4. Kairi Sane scores big on WWE RAW

Before Money in the Bank 2025, superstars need to compete and qualify in matches on RAW and SmackDown to secure a spot in the gimmick match. While Kairi Sane failed to punch her ticket against Rhea Ripley, The Pirate Princess had a big night on Monday Night RAW.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Sane defeated Liv Morgan in a one-on-one contest when Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez accidentally distracted Morgan. This was the first time in nearly five years that Kairi Sane won a singles bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. WWE announces Cody Rhodes' new project and its first guest on RAW

Last year, Cody Rhodes had a series of sit-downs with WWE Superstars, which later aired on the company's YouTube channel. After the success of the initial sit-downs, the company and the sponsors decided to turn it into a full-fledged show, and The American Nightmare remained the host for the new season.

Today, WWE announced Cody Rhodes' return as host for What Do You Wanna Talk About?. Moreover, management also revealed its first guest: Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes. While the format remains the same, the treatment seems to be different for this project, as it's getting its own section on Spotify and more audience reach than the previous one, which was a series of interviews on YouTube.

"What do you wanna talk about? 👀 @CodyRhodes has an all-new podcast premiering this Wednesday with very special guest @TheBrandiRhodes!"

#2. Worrying update on multi-time WWE Women's Champion - Reports

Last year, Asuka went on a hiatus from the promotion after Backlash 2024 when she reportedly got injured, and a new worrying update provided information on her current status. According to Fightful Select, the multi-time Women's Champion is still out of action due to her injury from 2024, and there are no immediate plans for her.

The report also mentioned that the company knew that Asuka would miss the entirety of 2024 and WrestleMania 41 due to the injury. The unfortunate update also revealed that there were pitches made for The Empress of Tomorrow's return, but the return to the ring is not imminent. The worrying update suggests it'll be a while before she returns to the weekly product.

#1. Liv Morgan catches Dominik Mysterio with a female star on WWE RAW

Last month, Liv Morgan went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion to shoot for a film. In her absence, Roxanne Perez tried to infiltrate The Judgment Day and brought gifts for everyone, including Dominik Mysterio. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Perez was seen with Mysterio in the group's clubhouse.

The former NXT Women's Champion was giving Mysterio a shoulder massage as Liv Morgan walked in. The former Women's World Champion immediately cut off Perez and left with Raquel Rodriguez.

Later, the group had a major disagreement following Morgan's loss, and the power couple walked out after Liv Morgan blamed Rodriguez for her loss against Kairi Sane.

