WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Liv Morgan issues update on her relationship; reason why Brock Lesnar is gone again

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we have a bunch of interesting stories.The reason why Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared since SummerSlam may have been revealed. Meanwhile, a rumor is going around that a current World Champion might be gone for a long time. Elsewhere, Liv Morgan has seemingly issued an update on her storyline relationship with Dominik Mysterio.So, let's get right into today's roundup:#1. The reason why Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena isn't on WWE Clash in ParisBrock Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of SummerSlam and attacked John Cena. This set the stage for a big-time match between the two, with most people expecting it to happen at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.However, Cena is instead facing Logan Paul in France. Lesnar is now gone from WWE television again, although he is expected to make a return after Clash in Paris. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has reported the reason why that is the case.Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that WWE is planning to hold a premium live event on September 20th, with Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena as the main event. While still unannounced, the show is set to go head-to-head with AEW All Out.WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKWWE is reportedly planning Brock Lesnar vs John Cena as the main event of the September 20 PLE on the same day as AEW All Out:&quot;It can change, but the main event for this show is Brock Lesnar and John Cena. So it's a big one. Which is why Brock's not in Paris, is because of this.&quot;They wanted him for this show, not the Paris show, and that's where Logan Paul got the gig.&quot;(Dave Meltzer on WOR)These plans are why The Beast Incarnate hasn't appeared since SummerSlam, allowing Logan Paul to face Cena at Clash in Paris.#2. Liv Morgan still trusts Dominik MysterioWhile Liv Morgan has been out injured with a shoulder injury, Roxanne Perez has taken her place in The Judgment Day. There have also been hints that something fishy is going on between Perez and Domik Mysterio on-screen. Dirty Dom, of course, is also in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan.So how does the former Women's World Champion feel about Mysterio now? It turns out she still trusts and supports him. This is evidenced by Morgan sharing Dominik's Instagram post of his tag team match with El Grande Americano against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee from RAW, on her story:Image via @yaonlylivvonce on InstagramIt remains to be seen, though, if Liv Morgan will continue to trust Dominik Mysterio as her return approaches in the coming months.#3. Concerning update on NaomiNaomi was supposed to defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY on RAW this week. However, WWE abruptly announced she wasn't medically cleared to compete hours before the show, causing the match to be canceled.Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, industry insider Bryan Alvarez has suggested he heard rumors from WWE that would suggest Naomi will be out of action for a long time:&quot;There is definitely a rumor going around in WWE about what’s going on with Naomi, and like it’s being talked about by people there, and if it is, in fact, what’s going on, she is going to be out for a long, long time. Okay, I’ll just say that for now. My presumption is that, you know, people will find out probably fairly soon, but I think that that it would be a while. If this is the case,&quot; he said.While the exact rumor was not revealed, it has sparked concern across the wrestling world. Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to Naomi if she is injured and set to be out for a long time.