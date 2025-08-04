WWE SummerSlam Night 2 - Best and Worst - Reason why Brock Lesnar returned & attacked John Cena; major star buried for good?

Wow. Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 sure was something. It was stacked with stipulation matches, shenanigans galore, multiple classics, and one of the most shocking returns in WWE history.There was some good stuff and some bad, as we will get to. Overall, the show was a success, capping off a buzz-worthy weekend. An honorable mention goes out to Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles, both of whom paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero in style. However, there was much more to SummerSlam Sunday, including how that ending impacted the entire show.So, let's get right to it. Here is the best and worst from Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer.#3. Best: Another great women's Triple Threat MatchSummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE.com)The opening match on SummerSlam Sunday saw Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY pick up from where they left off at Evolution. Adding Naomi to the mix only furthered the fire and urgency, as the three of them constructed a compelling Triple Threat match.It wasn't as good as the one at WrestleMania 41, with Bianca Belair instead of Naomi, but this was still a great match. The Women's World Champion retaining her title was also the right result, as she continues her stellar run as a heel, having overcome two of WWE's top female stars at SummerSlam.Stephanie Vaquer better proceed with caution as Clash in Paris approaches.#3. Worst: More MFT madnessImage via WWE.comThe feud between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa isn't over. SummerSlam should have closed this chapter for both stars. However, The Samoan Werewolf looks set to get another shot at the United States Championship. He should have won the title tonight.Solo escaped the steel cage after Talla Tonga blasted the door in Fatu's face. This eventually led to a beatdown of Tonga Loa and JC Mateo inside the cage, with Sikoa and his giant outside. That double Moonsault would have made the match much better had it happened before the finish, but instead, Jacob Fatu is stuck in the MFT vortex.#2. Best: WWE SummerSlam turns into a demolition derbyAll six duos in the WWE Tag Team Title TLC Match worked incredibly hard to create one of the most memorable spotfests in recent history. Everyone was on form, with The Street Profits and DIY bumping around like madmen. Fraxiom showed the world how good they are, while Andrade and Rey Fenix had excellent showings, too.While we may not agree with the decision to keep the belts on The Wyatt Sicks at SummerSlam, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy did well, too. The guests in this match also showed out, with Candice LeRae taking one of the sickest ladder bumps we've ever seen. How did she even get up from that?!#2. Worst: Poor LyraImage via WWE.comThere was a huge balance issue on Night Two of SummerSlam, with four stipulation matches on the same card. Three of them took place back-to-back, with Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria suffering from being forced to follow that chaotic TLC Match. The crowd wasn't that much into it, despite the glorious wrestling and weaponry on display.The Man was extra brutal here, really laying into Valkyria, including when she zip-tied her challenger's hands together. It would have been perfect had the former Women's Intercontinental Champion regained her title, but that wasn't the case.Instead, we got an overbooked finish that saw Bayley accidentally nail Lyra Valkyria with a steel chain before Becky Lynch finished her off with the Manhandle Slam. Other than a feud with The Role Model, the future seems uncertain for her. Hopefully, Valkyria is handled with care after her big defeat at SummerSlam.#1. Best: We missed you, JohnThis is the John Cena we know and love. Following his abrupt babyface turn just two nights earlier, the 17-time world champion produced a classic opposite Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. It was everything we wished their WrestleMania 41 match would be, and more.The kickouts were bordering on parody at one point, with a triple Cross Rhodes and triple Attitude Adjustment, both not enough to end it. However, the variety of spots and moments made this a fantastic watch, with Cena's Codyvator AA among the highlights of the entire weekend.The finish was also the right one, as Cody Rhodes beat John Cena clean as a whistle and overcame a hostile crowd to get cheered as the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The perfect main event for SummerSlam 2025. However, what happened next was, well... something nobody expected at all.#1. Worst: Brock Lesnar is actually back?!Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam, with zero indication beforehand, and attacking John Cena garnered quite the reaction. However, given the legal situation involving The Beast Incarnate, this moment seems questionable at best. TKO's lawyers have cleared Lesnar to return to WWE, but that is something the company would be better off addressing publicly.Triple H seemingly suggested that Cena wanted to face Lesnar as part of his Retirement Tour, which is why it happened. Whatever the situation is, some clarity from WWE itself would be nice. Brock Lesnar obviously adds a lot to the product, given the world-class performer he is, but his return has a dark cloud over it.