WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 - Star ratings for every match

SummerSlam is finally in the books, with a truly shocking Night Two. It was all over the place, but there was more positive than negative. Most matches delivered.There were numerous stipulations on display, resulting in a stacked show. So many spots, so many moments, so many shenanigans. But what was the best match on the show? Here are all six of them on Night Two of SummerSlam, ranked out of five stars.#1. Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World ChampionshipSummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE.com)Night Two of SummerSlam kicked off with a great Triple Threat for the Women's World Championship. While not as epic as its WrestleMania 41 counterpart, this was still a bunch of fun. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY's chemistry is always a thing of beauty. Their in-ring brilliance was complemented well by Naomi's sneaky tactics.The Women's World Champion had an extended period of dominance over her babyface challengers, but the heart of the match was the exchanges between Ripley and SKY. Mami is yet to beat her Japanese rival, but came heartbreakingly close at SummerSlam.Rhea Ripley hit an avalanche Riptide on IYO SKY, but before she could get the three-count, Naomi rolled her up for the win. It was the perfect way for her to retain the Women's World Title, while Ripley's chase continues. While it could have gone a level higher, this was still a very good opener for the night.Rating: ****1/4#2. WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match - SummerSlamThis was a trainwreck in the best possible way. All 12 men in this match, plus everyone else who got involved, lit SummerSlam on fire. There were so many insane, high-risk spots in this TLC Match, it's hard to even cover half of them here.Andrade and Rey Fenix had an unconventional way of trying to retrieve the WWE Tag Team Titles, while The Street Profits had a stellar showing. Montez Ford was particularly impressive, as he flew all over the place. Axiom hit a ridiculous Spanish Fly through two tables, while Candice LeRae took a sickening bump through a ladder on the outside after interfering to try and help DIY win.Tommaso Ciampa somehow avoided a spear while dangling under the titles, but it wasn't enough to get the job done. The Wyatt Sicks ultimately won, with Joe Gacy also having a standout night. The chaos was incredible, and there wasn't any time to breathe. Other than a few moments of stalling on top of the ladder, this was as perfect as a multi-person TLC Match can be.Rating: ****3/4#3. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria - No DQ Match for the Women's Intercontinental ChampionshipSummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE.com)The feud between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch ended with a brutal match at SummerSlam. The Man dominated most of it, with unique brutality rarely seen in women's matches. She used a toolbox, chained Valkyria to the ringpost, and ziptied her hands before smashing her with a kendo stick.The ziptie botch aside, the challenger had an impressive comeback. She hit suplexes and moonsaults with her hands tied before eventually breaking free. Lyra Valkyria hit a Nightwing off the steel steps on the outside, but ended up eating a Manhandle Slam onto two chairs.Bayley stopped Becky Lynch from using a crowbar, but ended up accidentally clocking Valkyria with a chain. This allowed Lynch to win with the Manhandle Slam. Most of this match was near-perfect, but the overbooked ending drags it down a bit.The reactions from the SummerSlam crowd weren't as hoped, due to it being directly after the exhausting TLC Match.Rating: ****#4. Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu - Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States ChampionshipSummerSlam 2025 (Image via WWE.com)It's a hat-trick. This was the third stipulation match in a row that had heavy interference, resulting in a lot of oversaturation. Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa did have a solid outing inside a Steel Cage at SummerSlam, but there were too many shenanigans.Solo's MFTs got involved, leading to The Samoan Werewolf being handcuffed. Jimmy Uso initially made the save, only for Talla Tonga to thwart him with a big boot. The giant ultimately smashed the cage door in Jacob Fatu's face after he broke free from the handcuffs, allowing Solo Sikoa to escape.The action was decent, but that was about it. There wasn't much to be excited about, and Fatu had lost a lot of steam. Even his double Moonsault off the top of the cage after the match wasn't enough to restore it.Rating: **3/4#5. Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles - WWE Intercontinental ChampionshipThis was fun; a much-needed palate cleanser after so many stipulation matches. AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio did not have the most intense bout, and it worked. Despite that, their in-ring chemistry at SummerSlam calls for more matches between the pair.It felt like a match dedicated to Eddie Guerrero, who fought for custody of Dirty Dom 20 years ago at SummerSlam. The finish was also inspired by Latino Heat, as Mysterio unzipped his boot beforehand to escape the Calf Crusher. Dominik blasted Styles with the boot to pick up the win.This got SummerSlam Night Two back on track ahead of the main event.Rating: ***3/4#6. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes - Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE ChampionshipThe main event of SummerSlam kicked off with a hug between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, before they immediately laid into each other with punches. This was the energy for most of the match, with lots of respect and brutality.A lot of weapons were involved, including when Cena borrowed NBA star Tyrese Haliburton's crutch while he watched at ringside. Both he and Rhodes then went to the big moves, with multiple Attitude Adjustments not enough to end it. The American Nightmare hit a Piledriver, but even that wasn't enough.More finishers followed, with both men continuing to kick out of everything. They fought into the crowd, before John Cena rose from under the stage via the elevator used for Cody Rhodes' entrance with him on his shoulders, leading to an AA on the stage.Back in the ring, the bottom rope was loosened, and Cena used it to lock Cody in the STF. The American Nightmare then hit a triple Cross Rhodes, but even that wasn't enough. The 17-time world champion matched that, with three AAs in a row, including one from the top rope. Rhodes still kicked out.The match finally ended when the challenger hit a Cody Cutter through a table and Cross Rhodes to finally put John Cena down. This was an epic main event, worthy of headlining the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. It holds up as one of the greatest WWE matches of the year, even with Brock Lesnar's shocking return immediately afterwards.Rating: *****