WWE News & Rumor Roundup – Longtime employee quits, Superstar receives massive praise, Salaries of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns revealed (4th December 2021)

A longtime WWE employee recently confirmed his departure from the company where he had been working since the early 2000s.

A veteran SmackDown superstar also received massive praise following his recent performance on the blue brand. Details on the salaries of several WWE Superstars have also been revealed, with an 'unnamed wrestler' earning $4 Million per year.

Did you know Bryan Danielson, aka Daniel Bryan, pitched a different in-ring name when he arrived in WWE years back? We now know the nixed name as Bryan spoke about his former company during a recent interview.

We ended the roundup with a WWE Hall of Famer making a big claim about Becky Lynch. His comments have received polarizing reactions on social media.

#5. A longtime employee quits WWE

Scott Aycock announced on his LinkedIn page that he had left WWE after spending nearly 17 years in the company.

Aycock was a Security Consultant and Executive Protection executive for the WWE and first started working with the promotion in 2005 as a tour bus driver. Scott Aycock entered the wrestling scene from a law enforcement background, and he released the following statement regarding his WWE exit:

"I'm closing one huge chapter and starting another. This month of November is the end of my amazing career with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after 17 years. The memories will last forever, and the friendships will last in my heart for eternity. Some amazing, hard-working people that I have been blessed to get to know. May God Bless you all; I will see you down the road."

Dave Meltzer reported that Scott Aycock was not released from WWE, and it was the employee's choice to 'retire from his position' and move on to his next job.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Regarding the Scott Aycock departure from WWE as head of security, it was his choice to leave and he retired from the position and has a new job. Regarding the Scott Aycock departure from WWE as head of security, it was his choice to leave and he retired from the position and has a new job.

Scott Aycock leaving WWE gave rise to speculation whether the recent fan attack on Seth Rollins had anything to do with the decision.

There are no updates on whether the incident affected his standing, and it just seems like Scott Aycock is ready for a new phase in his career.

