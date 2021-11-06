WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Major controversy over Nia Jax's release, superstar returning in 2022, Triple H's retirement, leaked e-mails (November 5, 2021)

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE News & Rumor roundup. As expected, today's lineup features all the updates regarding the latest round of releases in the WWE.

Multiple reasons contributed to the releases, and we've covered all the relevant details that are slowly trickling out of the company.

Triple H's name has also been trending since the departure of several NXT talents, and we have an important update on The Game's in-ring status and future.

WWE unsurprisingly has some big plans for Brock Lesnar in 2022, and we've briefly shed some light on them in the roundup.

A report has also emerged explaining why WWE officials are currently hesitant to discipline Charlotte Flair despite her apparent backstage issues in the promotion.

We've got a lot to get into today, so let's not waste any more time and get right down to business.

#5. Controversy over Nia Jax's WWE release following her heartfelt statement

Nia Jax reacted to her shocking WWE release with a heartfelt post on Instagram, and her statement has kickstarted some considerable controversies surrounding her departure.

Jax revealed that she was on a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her mental health. The former RAW Women's Champion stated that WWE sent her the in-ring return schedule, and she was slated to compete again on November 15.

However, Jax requested an extension of her mental health break and hoped the company would support her during these testing times. But she was stunned to learn about her WWE release. She further claimed that WWE officials never mentioned her vaccination status. If you didn't know, a report stated that Nia Jax was released as she was not vaccinated.

Jax admitted that she was heartbroken by the release as she spent seven years in the WWE and loved working with several talents.

Jax wrote the following:

"I usually keep my personal life private, but yesterday's reports leave me with no option but to clarify matters. I recently took a short leave of absence from WWE for a mental health break. I've been working through so much -- more than I can share -- and so I took some time, with the full support of the company, to take care of myself. Earlier this week, after WWE sent me my schedule to return to the ring for the November 15 show, I asked for an extension to my mental health break, feeling that I needed more time, and hoping I would have the ongoing support of the company I have given my all to for the past 7 years. I did not receive a response. The next I heard, I was being released. My vaccination status was never mentioned. I wasn't given any choices or options. It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time."

Nia Jax has received a lot of support in the wake of her statement, as the timing of her WWE exit could not have been any worse.

WWE has naturally received some heat for the decision to release Nia Jax, and one big superstar even openly urged the company to re-sign the former Women's Champion.

Will WWE get Nia Jax back? Only time will tell, but her statement has definitely damaged WWE's reputation regarding talent management.

Edited by Angana Roy