WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Major firing in the works, Bayley out indefinitely, Pitch made for Brock Lesnar's return, and more

We are back with another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. The Rock's real-life friend could be at risk of being fired. Meanwhile, we have learned a disappointing update on Bayley's health condition.

Is Brock Lesnar nearing his return? Continue reading as we bring you the hottest news and rumor stories of the day.

#4. Triple H to step down as WWE head of creative?

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, wrestling analyst Jonathan Coachman recently entertained the thought of The Rock getting rid of Triple H and replacing him with former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz.

"For people who don't know, the former head writer of Monday Night RAW at the peak after Vince Russo was Brian Gewirtz. Who does Brian work for now as a full-time right-hand man at Seven Bucks Production? The Rock. And if Rock came in and said, 'Hey, I want Brian to run the show, and I want Brian to write the show,' and Triple H said, 'No, no, no. I run that show,' well, all of a sudden now you've got this [clash]. So, how do you get Brian into that spot? You get rid of Triple H. And I think that's exactly what's going on," Coachman said.

This comes after Coachman alleged that The Final Boss deliberately chose to sit out of WrestleMania 41 to set Triple H up for failure. The Rock's absence during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena riled up fans. The Cenation Leader walked out victorious with some help from Travis Scott.

#3. Bayley is out of action indefinitely

Bayley was pulled from WrestleMania 41 after she was mysteriously taken out backstage. She was scheduled to partner up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The match went ahead as planned after Becky Lynch replaced Bayley at the last minute. The Man returned to winning ways, capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria.

As for Bayley, Michael Cole provided an update on her during the RAW after WrestleMania 41, saying she had suffered a dislocated shoulder and a partial labrum tear. The Voice of WWE said The Role Model would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Interestingly, PWInsider learned that Bayley wasn't legitimately injured and that WWE ran this angle to write her off television.

#2. Paul Heyman to betray Seth Rollins next?

Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe when he turned his back on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, forging a new alliance with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

During the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker joined hands with Heyman and Rollins to strengthen the stable. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo doesn't think the faction will last too long. The veteran feels The Wiseman will get back with Brock Lesnar in six months.

"You know what the next thing is? I guarantee you. You know what the next step is? It’s gonna be back to Brock [Lesnar]. That’s the next step. Give it six months."

As interesting as this idea sounds on paper, the chances of The Beast Incarnate coming back to the squared circle are slim to none. As per reports, he is not expected to be brought back anytime soon, at least not until the legal team clears him in the ongoing lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon and the company.

#1. Is Bianca Belair injured?

Bianca Belair had a rough night at WrestleMania 41. She failed to capture the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat match involving IYO SKY (c) and Rhea Ripley.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that there was some concern backstage regarding The EST of WWE injuring her fingers during the match.

There's no word on if Belair will appear on SmackDown this Friday after missing the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

