WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major interest in 42-year-old veteran free agent, Reason why Rhea Ripley could have backstage heat revealed by ex-writer (14th March, 2025)

Welcome to yet another edition of the WWE News & Rumor Roundup. In today's edition, we're going to be talking about a few major happenings in the world of The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

The rumors and news today include the potential interest in signing a 42-year-old veteran, Vince Russo revealing why Rhea Ripley might have backstage heat, Teddy Long addressing the heavily-rumored Jade Cargill backstage heat, and an imminent signing that's going to change the trajectory of a RAW star's career. So, without further ado, let's get right into it:

#4. Major interest backstage in WWE to sign Jeff Cobb

Another superstar who made a name for himself in Lucha Underground could be coming to The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut. As Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others continue to stack the roster with talent, there's another exciting name that is reportedly being targeted.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE is interested in signing the 42-year-old veteran Jeff Cobb. While it was initially stated that he already appeared on the internal roster, nothing else has been said to confirm this.

In Lucha Underground, Cobb played the role of Matanza/Matanza Cueto. However, he also had a significant run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. A veteran of 16 years, he might just be the perfect addition to the NXT roster.

#3. Rhea Ripley's title loss could be an indication of backstage heat, says Vince Russo

Ripley at WrestleMania 40 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Does Rhea Ripley have backstage heat? There are no signs to indicate anything as such, but ex-WWE writer Vince Russo believes otherwise.

On the Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo stated his opinion that Rhea Ripley must have backstage heat on her if she lost to a physically smaller competitor like IOY SKY:

"My reaction was, because it can't be anything else, Coach, who did she piss off? What did she do? What didn't she like creatively? No question about it. No question about it. To punk Rhea Ripley out like that with no comeback with a girl half her size, she's in the doghouse. Either she's in the doghouse, Coach, or whoever came up with that segment needs to be fired immediately. One of those two things. I'm gonna chalk it all up to she's in the doghouse, she pissed somebody off," he said.

It should be noted that the title change was likely an endorsement of IYO SKY's efforts rather than a punishment to Rhea Ripley. Triple H has long stated his praise for The Genius of the SKY, and the fact that Ripley looks slated to join the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41 should say something.

#2. Teddy Long addresses the alleged heat on Jade Cargill backstage

Cargill at the 2025 Elimination Chamber (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

There have been rumors circulating about backstage heat between Jade Cargill and some of the women backstage in WWE. While the specific issue pertained to Shayna Baszler, Cargill's online comments about "wolves in the shape of women" around her were also reportedly not taken well.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that Jade Cargill is a straight shooter and that she doesn't take anything from anyone, so that's likely the reason why she has heat backstage:

“Let me tell you something about Jade. No offense, but she just don’t take no sh**. She one of those women, you ain’t going to go walking up in her face talking all this stuff and nonsense, because she ain’t going to put up with it. You know maybe, that sometime hurts you in a way. Sometime you got to ease back and see if you can talk things out. Jade is a little bit hot-headed and that’s hard for her. But she’s just a person who’s not going to take no mess off nobody," Long said.

#1. A crucial update on Penta's future following the imminent signing/debut of Rey Fenix

Penta is all set for the biggest match of his WWE career on the March 17th episode of RAW on Netflix when he takes on Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred Match. However, his singles run may not last long.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, a huge update was given on the signing of Penta's brother, Rey Fenix. According to JoeyVotes and TC, Fenix's deal with WWE is already done, and if the pen-to-paper hasn't happened, it is expected to be done imminently. Not only this, but once Fenix debuts, he is expected to join Penta and become a tag team on RAW, marking the end of Penta's short-lived singles run in WWE.

It's going to be a huge boost to the RAW Tag Team division when The Lucha Bros arrive. It wouldn't be surprising to see them dominate quickly.

