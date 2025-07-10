WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Major name announces he has officially left the company, Brock Lesnar's future, Sheamus on John Cena's retirement 

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A veteran has announced his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

With SummerSlam right around the corner, will Brock Lesnar finally make his comeback? His future rides on one condition. Meanwhile, Sheamus has a message for John Cena. With that said, let's dive into the top stories of the day:

#4. Endgame for Seth Rollins' faction reportedly revealed

Seth Rollins has been running Monday Night RAW with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker by his side.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

As is often the case with every other faction, plans are in place to cause a rift in the group.

According to Bodyslam.net, WWE's long-term idea is to have Bron Breakker turn on Seth Rollins and make him the only Paul Heyman Guy. The faction is still in its early days, so fans shouldn't expect to see the inevitable turn happen anytime soon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, WWE seems to have already laid the groundwork for a potential breakup between the two on this week's RAW.

Breakker snatched the microphone from Rollins just when The Visionary was about to speak. This didn't sit well with The Architect, as he looked visibly unhappy with Breakker's actions.

Is he going to be too much for the former Shield member to handle? Only time will tell.

#3. Sheamus on a potential match against John Cena

Sheamus and John Cena are no strangers to each other. The two stalwarts have a rich history, dating back to 2009 when The Celtic Warrior defeated The Franchise Player to capture his first WWE Championship.

Ad

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Peter Rosenberg asked Sheamus if he would like to face John Cena in the 48-year-old's ongoing Retirement Tour.

The Irishman said he won't mind facing anybody but thinks Cena has been avoiding him for some reason.

"I'll go in there with anybody. I don't care who it is. The question is, will John Cena want to get in there with me? Does he want to put his body through that? Does he want to, like, take kind of an easier route with some of the wrestlers, like, less physical matches? Or does he want to get in there with the King of Bangers, Sheamus? That is the question you would have to ask Cena," he said.

Ad

John Cena has run it back with Randy Orton and CM Punk, to name a few. Will he rekindle his rivalry with another longtime rival? Fans must stay tuned to find out how the rest of his Farewell Tour unfolds.

#2. Is Brock Lesnar ever going to return to WWE?

Brock Lesnar has disappeared from WWE since Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the global juggernaut opened a big can of worms.

Ad

Though The Beast Incarnate continues to be referenced on TV now and then, there's no word on if he will be brought back on television anytime soon.

In an interview with Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes, former WWE star Eugene weighed in on Brock Lesnar's situation and drew a comparison to Hulk Hogan's controversial past.

"I think it depends if anything else comes out. If that is all that comes out and that’s all that happened, then I don’t think so. I think it might—it could probably be forgotten, much like, uh, I hate to say, Hulkster had a little incident in the past that I think after time people just might remember but kind of not—not ostracize him for it," he said.

Ad

He continued:

"And I think if—if what Brock’s done, which I don’t think the text message or whatever it was was that horrible, but if there’s anything more, then it might get dirty; might get messy."

Ad

Brock Lesnar's last match came against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

#1. Major WWE departure confirmed

Scott Stanford, a longtime WWE host, has parted ways with the company after 15 years.

Last night, he took to X to post a clip of himself walking out of the studio with a huge round of applause from his colleagues.

In the caption, he wrote a heartfelt message and said he would be back one day.

Ad

"When you walk out of the studio on your last day! 15-year run... nothing but love! Hope to make it back one day! @TripleH, @StephMcMahon, @HeymanHustle," he wrote.

You can check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if he returns to the global juggernaut in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More