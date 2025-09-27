WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Major name forced to vacate title and leave wrestling, Unfortunate news for Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens spotted

Welcome to another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 27th September 2025. Today, we'll cover Kevin Owens' appearance and incredible body transformation, the unfortunate news about Brock Lesnar, and how a major name was forced to leave wrestling.Let's get started:#5. Kevin Owens shows off incredible transformation amid injury hiatus from WWEEarlier this year, Kevin Owens was forced to opt out of his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 as he suffered a neck injury. The Prizefighter went on a hiatus and eventually underwent neck surgery in July. The former Universal Champion has been recovering for a while, and he was recently spotted.The 41-year-old WWE star was spotted at Universal Studios along with his wife. However, The Prizefighter looked a bit different as he dropped a considerable amount of weight. Fans pointed out that Owens' weight loss was noticeable, as he hasn't looked like this in nearly a decade.It'll be interesting to see if he can return to in-ring competition following his recovery.#4. Jacob Fatu returned on WWE SmackDownJacob Fatu went on a sudden hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion following his loss to Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam 2025. After failing to get the United States Championship back in a Steel Cage match, Fatu had a few dark matches and worked on house shows.Many suspected that superstars affiliated with Rikishi were being punished for the Raja Jackson incident. However, those doubts can be put to rest completely as The Samoan Werewolf returned on Friday Night SmackDown. The former United States Champion exchanged heated words with Drew McIntyre before he took McIntyre out with his medical boot to close the segment.#3. Unfortunate news for Brock Lesnar following WWE WrestlepaloozaBrock Lesnar made his grand return at SummerSlam 2025 in New Jersey and started a feud with John Cena. A few weeks later, he returned and attacked The Franchise Player on Friday Night SmackDown before confirming his match against his longtime rival at Wrestlepalooza in Indiana.Unfortunately, the match didn't live up to the hype or meet any fan expectations. Later, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) gave the one-sided match against John Cena a two-star rating. While this wasn't the first time Lesnar's match didn't score well, it wasn't very reassuring to see The Beast Incarnate's return get panned.#2. Brock Lesnar is on a hiatus from WWE - ReportsBrock Lesnar's first wrestling match in two years led to disappointment as The Beast Incarnate hit 6 F5s in the middle of the ring to defeat John Cena. With the match getting two stars from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and ESPN rating the entire show a 'C+', a new report sheds light on the three-time Universal Champion's future.According to a report from Fightful Select, the 48-year-old star will be off television for a while, meaning another hiatus from the weekly product. While reports have indicated that The Beast is creatively factored for 2026, it'll be a while before he returns to television.#1. Ash by Elegance, fka WWE's Dana Brooke, was forced to vacate her title and leave wrestlingIn 2023, Dana Brooke was released from the Stamford-based promotion under the creative regime led by Triple H. She quickly found herself in TNA Wrestling as Ash by Elegance. Within two years, Ash started her own faction called The Elegance Brand, won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship, and became a Knockouts World Champion.Unfortunately, it all came to an end at Victory Road. The 36-year-old star announced that she was forced to vacate her championship and has to leave wrestling due to the nature of the injury. While she didn't explain the injury, Ash was heartbroken and officially announced the end of her run.&quot;I am no longer able to compete and do what I love to do. So, with that being said, I am stepping away from in-ring competition and with a heavy heart, I have to forfeit this title,&quot; Ash said.An impromptu title match took place, and NXT's Kelani Jordan was crowned as the new TNA Knockouts World Champion.