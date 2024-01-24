WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name could leave the company after WrestleMania 40, Veteran on possible Brock Lesnar match, The Rock vs Roman Reigns? 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's piece, we will cover exciting stories revolving around The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar, among others.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been the dream match for many ever since the Tribal Chief turned heel. While the showdown looked a distant possibility before, the Brahma Bull's recent return opened the doors for a potential showdown. Rock himself commented on the possibility of him locking horns with Roman Reigns during a recent interview.

In other news, a major name could end up leaving WWE after WrestleMania 40 as he is yet to renew his contract which will expire soon. Let's find it out and more in today's News & Rumor Roundup:

#1. The Rock on possible match against Roman Reigns

The Rock was recently appointed to the board of directors of the TKO group, which is WWE and UFC's parent company. The Brahma Bull is now an integral part of the Stamford-based promotion which has led many to believe that he will soon be locking horns with Roman Reigns.

The Rock commented on the possibility during a recent interview, stating that there is potential for the duo to put on the greatest WrestleMania match of all time.

The Rock teased a showdown with Roman Reigns upon his return to the global juggernaut on RAW: Day 1. However, the Tribal Chief brushed off his cousin's challenge with a laugh.

#2. Eric Bischoff on Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther

Fans have been salivating at the thoughts of Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther ever since they had a showdown at Royal Rumble 2023. There are speculations that the two could collide at WrestleMania this year.

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also shared his thoughts on the same, noting that it would be a great idea:

"I mean, aesthetically, the poster! Just the poster gets me excited. That's great, that's a great option. That would be awesome. Great for Gunther too."

Brock Lesnar is expected to return to WWE at Royal Rumble in the men's battle royal. The Ring General will also be a part of the marquee match.

#3. WWE RAW results

WWE hosted the Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW in New Orleans last night. The show was kicked off by Seth Rollins who addressed his future. The Visionary made it clear that he will compete at WrestleMania despite suffering an injury last week.

Here are the complete results from the show:

Imperium vs. New Day ended in a double count-out

Ivy Nile def. Valhalla

Dominik Mysterio def. the Miz

Ivar def. Chad Gable

Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest

#4. Drew McIntyre is yet to renew with WWE

Drew McIntyre's current deal with the global juggernaut is reportedly set to expire shortly after WrestleMania 40. While the Scottish Warrior is a prominent part of the TV programming, as per the latest update, he is yet to renew his contract and thus, could end up leaving the company after the Showcase of Immortals.

McIntyre was also in action on WWE RAW last night where he defeated Damian Priest. He is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble match.

