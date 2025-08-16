  • home icon
  • WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name shockingly retires from wrestling, Liv Morgan update, Brock Lesnar's next match

WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major name shockingly retires from wrestling, Liv Morgan update, Brock Lesnar's next match

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 16, 2025 12:34 GMT
Brock Lesnar and Liv Morgan! [Images from WWE.com]
Brock Lesnar (left) and Liv Morgan (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for 16 August 2025. Today, we'll look into a major name's shocking retirement from in-ring competition, Brock Lesnar's rumored matches for the coming months, and an update on Liv Morgan's in-ring status.

So without further ado, let's get started:

#5. Brock Lesnar could have multiple matches with WWE legend, according to reports

John Cena is in the last stretch of his retirement tour. The Leader of the Cenation has vowed to hand up his boots in December 2025. Recently, Brock Lesnar attacked The Franchise Player at WWE SummerSlam 2025. However, management booked a match between Cena and Logan Paul for Clash in Paris 2025.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the first encounter between Cena and Lesnar is set for Indianapolis in September 2025. The insider stated that the plan, as of now, is to potentially have more than one match between the two legends in the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion resumes in-ring training

A few years ago, Apollo Crews dominated the mid-card division on WWE's main roster during the Pandemic Era. The 37-year-old star won the United States and Intercontinental Championships within a year under two different gimmicks on the main roster.

Unfortunately, he got injured in January 2025 in a match against Johnny Gargano on Friday Night SmackDown and went on a hiatus. During his absence, he had surgery and recently uploaded a story on Instagram where he was training for an in-ring return to the promotion.

Apollo Crews is training for an in-ring return! [Image credit: Apollo Crews' Instagram]

It'll be interesting to see when Crews returns to the weekly product.

#3. Major update on Liv Morgan amid WWE hiatus - Reports

Liv Morgan was ruling the tag team division alongside The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez before she got injured. In June 2025, Morgan had a one-on-one match with Kairi Sane, where she suffered a shoulder injury. The former Women's World Champion went on a hiatus, and there's an update on her situation.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Morgan was supposed to be on a recent episode of WWE RAW for her evaluation. However, she wasn't there. On the bright side, it's expected internally that the former Women's World Champion could return to action in early 2026 if things go as planned.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the 31-year-old WWE star when she returns to in-ring competition.

#2. Naomi set to appear on WWE RAW

Naomi was supposed to defend her title against IYO SKY on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW. When this match was canceled, uncertainty arose around the champion's in-ring status. Multiple reports state different outcomes, but the company made a massive announcement on a recent show.

On Friday Night SmackDown, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett confirmed that Naomi will address her situation on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW and will provide an update regarding her future.

#1. Ex-WWE star Sami Callihan shockingly retires from wrestling

Sami Callihan is a veteran on the independent circuit and primarily gained attention from his work at TNA Wrestling. Apart from this, he's contributed widely in MLW, CZW, and Lucha Underground. He also had a short run in the Stamford-based promotion as Solomon Crowe, which went nowhere, and he was released in 2015.

The 37-year-old star shockingly retired from in-ring competition when he lost to Mike Santana at TNA Emergence 2025. The retirement came as a shock, as many weren't expecting it, and Callihan is nowhere near the usual retirement age for a professional wrestler.

Many saw it coming a while ago when the two stars were feuding. After Callihan retired, he received a standing ovation from the locker room, as he had faced a majority of names from TNA Wrestling.

