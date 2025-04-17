WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Major star officially granted release, Absent wrestler will never wrestle again, Update on Brock Lesnar, and Omos

We are back with another edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A popular wrestler has confirmed his departure from the company and is now heading to the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

A 360-pound WWE legend has confirmed he will never lace up his boots again. We finally have an update on Omos' backstage status amid a lengthy absence. Is Brock Lesnar coming back to WWE? Continue reading as we dive into the top news stories and rumors of the day.

#4 Jeff Cobb leaving NJPW amid WWE rumors

Jeff Cobb is wrapping up his run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling soon. Mr. Athletic's request to be released from his contract was granted just days after he and Callum Newman won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Due to Cobb's decision to exit the promotion, the newly crowned champions were forced to vacate the title, ending their reign at nine days. His departure has fueled the rumors of his immediate WWE arrival.

Cobb will wrestle his final match with NJPW against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Korakuen Hall on April 19.

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Fightful Select, the 42-year-old wrestler has been listed internally on the WWE roster, which all but confirms his impending arrival.

#3 Mark Henry addresses whether he will wrestle again

Mark Henry hasn't donned his wrestling boots since the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in Saudi Arabia in 2018. In an interview with Poker Scout, The World's Strongest Man was asked if he would step back inside the squared circle for a tag team match with his son, Jacob Henry.

Ad

Mark Henry set the record straight on his status, jokingly threatening to call the cops if anybody ever asked him about wrestling again.

"Hell no. If somebody asks me, I’ll call the police!" Henry said.

After parting ways with AEW last year, Mark Henry returned to his old stomping ground under a legends deal. His son, Jacob Henry, is ready to follow in the footsteps of his father after signing an NIL deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

#2 Backstage update on Omos

Omos' ongoing absence from WWE continues to frustrate many of his fans. The seven-foot-three-inch giant has been away from weekly programming since the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

He briefly went to Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan late last year, where he became part of Team 2000X and won the GHC Tag Team Championship. The Nigerian Giant relinquished the title in January 2025, announcing that he was heading back to WWE. However, Omos has still not appeared on TV.

Ad

According to Fightful Select, Omos is not injured and is ready to work. He is said to be waiting for his creative direction. With the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal set to return on the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41, it will be interesting to see if Omos will be one of the surprise participants in the match.

#1 Disappointing update on Brock Lesnar's potential WWE return

Brock Lesnar has been in limbo since his name was brought up in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.

Ad

The Beast last wrestled against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Although WWE continues to name-drop him on TV now and then, there have been blunt attempts to erase him from history.

After being mentioned by Cody Rhodes on SmackDown last week, speculation ran rife about his potential return ahead of WrestleMania 41. However, Fightful Select learned that there have been no discussions backstage regarding bringing back Brock Lesnar.

In a follow-up report, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that Lesnar's future lay in the hands of the legal team. The veteran journalist said The Beast Incarnate could return when the case is settled.

Ad

"I've been told adamantly, it's like, "This is in the hands of legal. It's not in the hands of Paul Levesque [Triple H]." Nick Khan’s not gonna overrule legal. & when they think that the case is going to be settled, or whatever it is, then maybe he'll come back. I don't know."

Expand Tweet

As things stand, Lesnar will miss WrestleMania for the second straight year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More