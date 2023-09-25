WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major star has been released after real-life incident, Original plan for John Cena segment, Rhea Ripley & Jey Uso drama

Welcome to the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today's edition features topics about John Cena and Rhea Ripley, among other top stars.

The previous episode of SmackDown ended on a sour note for John Cena fans. We'll look at who could have saved the Hollywood star from a beatdown by members of The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, the last few days have not been the most optimistic for the wrestling world due to talent releases. This Roundup includes a report about one major star who is no longer in the company.

Without further ado, let's get started:

#5 Edited photo of Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso catches Dominik Mysterio's attention

An edited picture that shows WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley cozying up to Jey Uso has taken the internet by storm. Not too long ago, Jey highlighted the photo through an Instagram story.

He tagged NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio, Ripley's on-screen love interest, to stir the pot. Mysterio has now reacted to the photo in kayfabe, adding a clown face emoji in front of Jey's head.

You can check out Dominik's response to Jey Uso's Instagram story below:

Uso went on to send another entertaining message to Dominik Mysterio:

Jey Uso and The Judgment Day members left last week's RAW as enemies. It should be interesting to see if the recent internet drama becomes part of their feud on television.

#4 Canceled WWE SmackDown plan for LA Knight and John Cena

The latest WWE SmackDown episode concluded with John Cena getting beat up by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. According to Sean Ross Sapp, LA Knight was supposed to help Cena even the odds against The Bloodline:

However, the original segment changed as Knight reportedly tested positive for COVID just before the show.

Check out the update from Sean Ross Sapp below:

Due to the unexpected development, it remains to be seen who will back John Cena in taking on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

#3 Report on Matt Riddle's WWE release

Matt Riddle was among the more popular names in the latest round of WWE talent cuts. According to Fightful Select, the 37-year-old had been taken off the road from the company since he alleged that an officer at JFK airport sexually assaulted him.

There were reportedly no creative plans for Riddle to return before his release. One higher-up told Fightful that "he burned through too many chances" as part of the promotion.

Additionally, Matt Riddle was said to be in good spirits before being released.

#2 Rick Boogs comments on his WWE exit

After his recent WWE release, Rick Boogs took to YouTube to provide an update. The former 24/7 Champion mentioned one reason behind his departure from the company.

Boogs said:

"It's been an interesting time in my life with my job in WWE being terminated due to a backstage political power play. At least that's my opinion of it, but now is not the time to talk about that. I will get into detail about that when the time is right."

Boogs was last seen wrestling in a Battle Royal at the 2023 SummerSlam event. The 35-year-old had gained popularity in recent years thanks to his on-screen alliance with Shinsuke Nakamura.

#1 WWE teasing new feud for Cody Rhodes?

On Saturday, a massive competitor attacked Cody Rhodes during an untelevised event in Palm Springs, California.

The American Nightmare took on Dominik Mysterio at the show in a Street Fight. Interestingly, the non-title match featured an interruption from Omos, who attacked Rhodes. Despite the setback, the latter went on to defeat Mysterio.

You can check out the spot between Omos and Rhodes below:

It's no secret that fans expect Cody Rhodes to get back in the world title picture at some point. However, Omos can be a massive roadblock for him on Monday Night RAW, judging by the aforementioned events.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes' run since WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.