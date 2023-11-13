WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major star has been suspended, Potential spoiler about plans for Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley on Rey Mysterio

Welcome to the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today's edition features topics about Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton, among other significant names.

Orton has been out of action for a long time. We'll look at how he and Becky Lynch could fit into different storylines as part of the company's immediate future. Naturally, there are potential spoilers ahead.

Also, what happened with Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown? Without further ado, let's get started with today's Roundup:

#5 Rhea Ripley reacts to Rey Mysterio getting betrayed

WWE finally pulled the trigger on Santos Escobar betraying Rey Mysterio during the latest episode of SmackDown. Escobar's heel turn came after he was blamed for Mysterio losing his United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

Interestingly, the LWO drama caught the attention of Rhea Ripley, who posted the following message in character:

The Women's World Champion is no stranger to crossing paths with Rey Mysterio, as the latter's son — Dominik — is her closest ally in The Judgment Day.

In additional posts, Ripley made it clear that she was enjoying the recent rift between Escobar and Mysterio:

#4 Kevin Owens receives a suspension

As part of a storyline, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has suspended Kevin Owens for his recent actions.

With commentator Corey Graves away from duty to celebrate the birth of his child, KO was temporarily given the job for the blue brand's latest episode. All The Prizefighter had to do was not get physically involved with other stars during the show.

In one of the most entertaining moments of the night, Owens broke that rule by attacking Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. You can see how the former champion was officially suspended below:

#3 Possible WWE plans for Becky Lynch

As WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 25, 2023, the big picture for the show is becoming more apparent.

The Women's WarGames match is planned, judging by recent events pitting Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi against Damage CTRL. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch could join Belair's team for Survivor Series.

With Asuka and the returning Kairi Sane added to the opposition, the match may feature many intriguing takeaways.

#2 Latest on Randy Orton's WWE return

In the Men's WarGames match, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn will take on Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Based on recent reports, one extra man may join each side. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre is being considered for The Judgment Day's team.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton could side with the babyfaces, per Fightful Select. Of course, plans are subject to change, but this is reportedly the creative direction for now.

Although McIntyre has shown signs of turning heel on WWE television lately, Orton last wrestled in May 2022.

#1 Who will dethrone Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns has held WWE gold for over 1000 days, and it does not look like he will be dethroned anytime soon.

Interestingly, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has said that Cody Rhodes could be the one who finally ends The Tribal Chief's record-breaking run. On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, Mantell explained:

"It looks like Cody Rhodes. When he broke his shoulder, it was actually beneficial to him. Even though he had a bad injury, that gave WWE the time for Endeavor to take over the company and for Vince [McMahon] to be looped over. So he was out for 8-9 months, and all you heard about was he’s coming back."

Mantell added:

"While he was gone, I think the people kinda want you back, and they wanted him back, they really did. And he came back, and now they have an idea in their head that they wanna go with Cody."

Cody Rhodes could not defeat Roman Reigns when they fought at WrestleMania 39. But The American Nightmare may get back on track for a rematch at some point, judging by his booking since the event.

Should Cody Rhodes finally dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

