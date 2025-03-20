WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Major star suspended, Veteran name officially announces retirement, Brock Lesnar's future, Jade Cargill's status and more

We are back with another exciting edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A controversial star has been handed a suspension after an incident with fans. Meanwhile, another veteran name has called it quits on his in-ring career.

Will Brock Lesnar be back in WWE anytime soon? And what's next for Jade Cargill? Continue reading as we dive into the top stories of the day.

#4. Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio reportedly suspended

The reigning AAA Mega Champion, Alberto Del Rio, has been suspended from wrestling in the city of Tijuana.

Last Friday, the Mexican wrestler reportedly got into an altercation with a fan at a AAA show. According to reports, Del Rio was infuriated by fans for throwing coins, beer, glasses, lemons, mangoes, and ice creams at him during his match with El Hijo del Dr. Wagner.

After defeating his opponent, the former WWE star hopped on the guardrail and tossed a chair at the spectators, causing the security to interfere. Alberto Del Rio got a taste of his own medicine when someone from the crowd flung a chair at him in return. During this back-and-forth incident, a woman was said to have been hit with a flying chair, which landed her in the hospital.

As a result of the incident, the Tijuana Wrestling Commission suspended Alberto Del Rio from competing in Tijuana for the next six months. The Pride of Mexico has since broken his silence on the matter. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share his side of the story.

Check out the footage of the incident below:

#3. Homicide announces his retirement from in-ring competition

TNA and ROH legend Homicide will wrestle his last match on March 20.

He will team up with Bull James to face Mike Santana and Afa Jr. in a tag team match. The Latin Terror is said to have put this match together as he handpicked his partner and opponents for his swansong.

Earlier today, he took to his Facebook handle to share an emotional message with his fans. He thanked the fans for constantly supporting him in his 30-year career. Homicide also revealed the real reason behind his sudden retirement.

He said he had a brain cyst, which has affected his vision and speech.

"Can’t believe I'm saying goodbye, not only a job the passion the sport of pro wrestling. Myself and Bull James vs Mike Santana and 'I hate everyone' Afa jr. Reason I’m leaving cause I went to my Doctor and found cyst [on] my brain. Had it for months getting worst. My vision, speech is bad cause the hard hitting getting knock out and hitting a plane to travel. March 20 Outlaw Wrestling means A lot. I want people to party , and smile , expect for Afa jr. I’m survivor , I always win bS battles, bottom my heart. Thank you for your support. This not a goodbye. This is I see you later. #LatinTerror #Homicide #187sweatbox. ONE," he wrote.

Homicide's final match will take place at Victory Pro Wrestling event billed as 'End of an Era.'

#2. Brock Lesnar unlikely to return to WWE

More skeletons continue to tumble out of Vince McMahon's closet as the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against him continues. Brock Lesnar, who previously wasn't outright named, has now been officially identified in the suit.

The latest development appears to have put The Beast's future in serious jeopardy.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell stated that he doesn't think Brock Lesnar wants to be back in the business anytime soon.

"I think they're going to try to ease him in slowly if he comes back, and who knows, he may not even want to come back. He may still be getting paid for all we know. So if he's getting paid, what would be the purpose of him coming back anyway," Mantell said.

Brock Lesnar last wrestled against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Whether that would go down as his last in-ring appearance remains to be seen.

#1. Jade Cargill returns to action this Friday

Jade Cargill will compete in her first match in almost four months.

She will face Liv Morgan in a singles match on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The two women got into a verbal spat during The Storm's interview last week.

Cargill returned from injury at Elimination Chamber to expose Naomi as her real attacker. She has since destroyed The Glow on multiple occasions. Will Naomi make her presence felt on WWE SmackDown this week? Only time will tell.

