WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major superstar is retiring, Real-life heat between Triple H and The Rock? Charlotte Flair on her future

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for April 27, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Charlotte Flair and Triple H.

Plus, the latest on a megastar returning to the company, and more. Let's get started:

#4. Retirement match confirmed for WWE Superstar Meiko Satomura

Meiko Satomura's legendary professional wrestling career will conclude with a tag team contest on April 29. She is set to team up with Manami against Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto for Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling in Japan.

Satomura, who has fought Kong many times throughout her career, also trained the 20-year-old Manami. Interestingly, the wrestling veteran is still listed on WWE.com's current superstars page.

Meiko Satomura last wrestled for WWE in July 2024, losing to Bayley with the WWE Women's Championship at stake. Satomura's last televised match for the company saw her unsuccessfully challenging Roxanne Perez at NXT Roadblock 2023.

#3. What's next for Charlotte Flair after WWE WrestleMania 41?

After losing to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair could be heading towards a big change in her career. Flair's on-screen character may undergo a noticeable evolution moving forward.

During her recent chat with PEOPLE, the WWE SmackDown Superstar said:

"On the opposite side of WrestleMania, I think I will try to bring me, Ashley, the real person, to Charlotte, because I do feel like the character I made is not relatable." Charlotte Flair continued, "I feel like at this stage in my career, I'd like to pull the curtain back a little bit and show them like, 'Hey, I’ve been this hardcore, dominant b**** for however many years. But I'd like to also be able to high-five the kids as I walk down the aisle.'"

#2. Is there real-life heat between Triple H and The Rock?

It's no secret that there has been criticism and confusion surrounding The Rock's absence from WrestleMania 41. Many fans believed he was an important part of John Cena's feud with Cody Rhodes. Because of his absence, there is speculation about potential issues between the Hollywood megastar and Triple H behind the scenes.

Old rumors have always suggested that they had a contentious rivalry in real life. However, in 2025, this does not seem to be the case so far. According to Fightful Select, if there were indeed issues between The Rock and Triple H, "a number of talent" in the company are unaware.

They did, however, find it "kind of weird" that The Rock didn't promote WrestleMania 41 at all.

#1. WWE is reportedly planning a megastar's return

Recent reports suggested that John Cena and Travis Scott will participate in a tag team match after WrestleMania 41. Now, we know who could oppose the duo.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was mentioned that Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny might return to face Cena and Scott in the squared circle. Cody Rhodes "would make the most sense" as Bad Bunny's tag team partner, but that aspect of the match has not been confirmed yet.

Bunny has had critically acclaimed matches before and is generally well-liked by talent and fans whenever he makes WWE appearances. It remains to be seen if Travis Scott can achieve the same level of success in wrestling.

