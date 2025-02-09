WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Major superstar will never wrestle again due to back issues, Latest on Roman Reigns, Asuka makes serious request

Welcome to the WWE News & Rumor Roundup for February 9, 2025. In today's edition, we'll look at topics about Roman Reigns and Asuka.

Plus, the latest on talent releases, and more. Without further ado, let's get started:

#4 New details on WWE releases

WWE recently released Cedric Alexander, Paul Ellering, Akam, Rezar, and Blair Davenport. Sonya Deville was reportedly informed that her contract would not be extended. Unfortunately, four more stars have been let go.

Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Giovanni Vinci, and Isla Dawn are no longer part of World Wrestling Entertainment. According to Fightful Select, Anderson is in good spirits about the situation despite being injured.

While the focus is also on Isla Dawn, no one in the company has reportedly said anything about whether her tag team partner, Alba Fyre, was released as of this writing. Fightful Select noted that Blair Davenport had been pitched the idea of joining Chelsea Green and Piper Niven not too long ago. Sadly, we won't get to see how this alliance would have developed in the long run.

Additionally, reports suggest that Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering will continue to perform after their WWE departures. Fightful Select also spoke to people within NXT, who believe the releases are tied to a new batch of call-ups being brought into the main roster this year.

#3 Asuka makes an urgent request to WWE fans

Asuka, who is currently out of action due to a knee injury, has been in the news over a real-life issue. Feeling unsafe regarding her interactions with fans, the popular star took to X last month and stated that she had "consulted the police."

Asuka later posted the following message:

"I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me. There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life."

It was later revealed that WWE and TKO were taking action to protect Asuka and her privacy. However, a recent post from her has raised similar concerns.

Asuka confirmed that she is still dealing with inappropriate romantic advances and made a serious request:

#2 The Undertaker gives an update on his health

WWE WrestleMania 41 is inching closer, but don't expect The Undertaker to return for one more match.

During the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, the major superstar was asked whether he follows DDP Yoga to stay in shape. The Undertaker said he doesn't want to wrestle again but is willing to look like he can:

"You know what? I need to [On doing DDP Yoga]. I'm just doing the gas. That's it. The hell with it. I don't want to wrestle, I just want to look like I can. That's it, smoke and mirrors."

The Undertaker confirmed that he has issues related to his neck and lower back:

"With the new knees, I ain't messing those up either. I don't have pain (...) My knees took most of it [On executing his Tombstone finisher], but now, all of my issues are spinal, so, I mean my neck, and my lower back."

#1 Why Roman Reigns could miss WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Seth Rollins stomped Roman Reigns twice at the Royal Rumble event this year. Interestingly, this development was used to write Reigns off television during WrestleMania season.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the vicious attack from Rollins will keep Reigns away from Elimination Chamber 2025. The Tribal Chief is reportedly not slated to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match, meaning he would be pinned had he participated.

Of course, Roman Reigns doesn't lose via pinfall often, so the Seth Rollins attack gives WWE a storyline reason to explain Reigns' absence at the upcoming event.

While Reigns may not appear at Elimination Chamber, reports suggest he will fight Rollins and CM Punk in a three-way match at WrestleMania 41.

