WWE News & Rumor Roundup - Night of Champions Spoilers; top star relinquishing his title? Roman Reigns to leave again after SummerSlam

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup. Today, we have some massive potential spoilers for this Saturday's Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Elsewhere, an unfortunate update on Roman Reigns' upcoming return has emerged. We also have news on a current WWE champion's injury and whether he will be forced to vacate his title. So, without further ado, let's get into today's roundup.

#3. Dominik Mysterio injury update

Reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is currently out of action with a rib injury. This forced WWE to cancel his title defense against AJ Styles at Night of Champions. Amid speculation over whether he would be forced to relinquish his belt, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the situation.

He reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that ''Dirty'' Dom was not going to be out for "very long" and that he would remain the Intercontinental Champion.

"It’s a rib injury; he’s not gonna be out for very long. They’re not gonna strip him of the title or anything like that," Meltzer said.

It remains to be seen when Dominik Mysterio will return to the ring and defend his IC Title against AJ Styles. Meanwhile, his on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, will have to vacate her Women's Tag Team Championship. She is set to be out for a few months due to a separated shoulder.

#2. Big news for Roman Reigns

Following the news of Roman Reigns nearing his WWE return, it has seemingly been confirmed that he will be taking another break in a couple of months. The OTC is set to be back for SummerSlam, with unresolved issues with Seth Rollins and his faction following Paul Heyman's betrayal of him at WrestleMania 41.

However, Reigns will be gone again after The Biggest Party of The Summer. He is set to star in the live-action Street Fighter movie, playing Akuma's character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production for the movie will begin in Australia this August.

Hence, it is likely that Roman Reigns will be off WWE television once again following his potential SummerSlam match, with no word on when he'll be back next. It remains to be seen how the OTC will be booked on the Road to SummerSlam.

#1. WWE Night of Champions 2025 - Spoilers for John Cena vs. CM Punk & Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

The Night of Champions Premium Live Event is set to take place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, with two huge matches on display. JoeyVotes reported potential spoilers on both matches on the latest edition of WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

He stated that John Cena will retain the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in what will likely be their last match against each other. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is set to defeat Randy Orton in the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament Final and earn a WrestleMania 41 rematch against The Last Real Champion at SummerSlam.

JoeyVotes did mention that WWE plans can change "on the fly," but the direction seems to be locked in. Rhodes vs. Cena, in a WrestleMania 41 rematch, is expected to headline the two-night SummerSlam PLE this August.

