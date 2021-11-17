WWE News and Rumor Roundup: Paul Heyman brings up Bray Wyatt in spoiler for Roman Reigns’ Survivor Series match, trouble with WrestleMania 38 ticket sales (November 17th, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup. We came across arrogant claims concerning Survivor Series, reports about WrestleMania 38, and the overlap between the superstars' real lives and kayfabe.

#5 Paul Heyman mentions Bray Wyatt while discussing WWE Survivor Series spoiler

Roman Reigns is set to face Big E at Survivor Series this weekend. As the two top champions from SmackDown and RAW prepare to battle for brand supremacy, Paul Heyman has disclosed the 'spoiler' for the upcoming match in his usual fashion. He praised Big E for his in-ring abilities but assured that The Tribal Chief would walk out with a victory at the upcoming pay-per-view.

"I don't really assume Roman Reigns is going to win, I will speak about this as if the finish is predetermined. Roman Reigns is going to smash Big E, and that's not an assumption, a presumption, or even a prediction. It's a spoiler," Paul explained. "Big E is great and probably the second most formidable talent in all of WWE, hence the fact he's the WWE Champion. And he's going to get his ass kicked, he's going to get smashed. He's going to get smashed by Roman Reigns and there's no shame in being smashed by Roman Reigns."

Heyman named everyone that Roman Reigns has 'smashed' since his heel turn, including former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. He mentioned how The Fiend lost against the reigning Universal Champion and left the company before mentioning others who went down the same path.

He also made a note of all the veterans who tried to put a stop to Reigns' dominance but failed. He was quoted saying:

"Look whose been smashed by Roman Reigns in the last 12/14 months: "The Fiend" was smashed by Roman Reigns and is gone from WWE. Braun Strowman was smashed by Roman Reigns and is gone from WWE. Kevin Owens was smashed by Roman Reigns. Edge and Daniel Bryan — Hall of Famer and guaranteed Hall of Famer — smashed by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, stacked on top of each other in the most declaratively dominant pinfall in the history of WrestleMania main events. Cesaro, smashed by Roman Reigns, Edge again in a singles match, smashed by Roman Reigns."

"Daniel Bryan, smashed by Roman Reigns and banished from SmackDown in the process. John Cena, smashed by Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. And then at Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar of all people — oh my God, Brock Lesnar — smashed by Roman Reigns in Riyad, Saudi Arabia. Big E? A great talent, amazing. Nobody on RAW can touch him. Anybody that goes up against Big E on RAW is going to get their ass handed to them. Big E is going to get his ass kicked and smashed at Survivor Series, and there's no shame in it," said Heyman.

Paul Heyman has been by the side of Roman Reigns ever since he turned heel. He has been extremely entertaining in the role of Reigns' advisor. He has even played a key role in the latter's recent feud with Brock Lesnar.

While Heyman is confident about The Tribal Chief's match against Big E, it will be exciting to see his stance once The Beast Incarnate returns next month.

Edited by Kaushik Das