WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Popular couple announces birth of their second child, Finn Balor collapses at a live event, Unfortunate Liv Morgan update

Welcome to the WWE News and Rumor Roundup for August 30, 2025. Ahead of Clash in Paris, we'll cover an unfortunate update around Liv Morgan, Finn Balor's sudden collapse at a live event, and a popular couple announcing the birth of their second child.Without any further ado, let's get started:#5. Unfortunate Liv Morgan update amid WWE hiatus - ReportsIn June 2025, Liv Morgan injured her shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW. After the match, Morgan went on a hiatus from the weekly product and was rehabbing the injured shoulder, whereas The Judgment Day added Roxanne Perez to the faction.While it's been over two months, many fans want to see her in an on-screen capacity on the red brand. However, there's an unfortunate update on whether the former Women's World Champion can appear as an on-screen personality despite being injured.According to Fightful Select, the company has a specific reason for why injured superstars are not allowed to participate in any on-screen roles, which is why Liv Morgan won't return soon as an on-screen talent. WWE freezes a superstar's contract when one deals with an injury. This could be the reason behind the company not using Morgan as an on-screen talent amid an injury hiatus.#4. Another match added to WWE Clash in Paris 2025A while back, management was forced to cancel the title match between Stephanie Vaquer and Naomi for the Women's World Championship as Naomi announced her pregnancy and went on a hiatus. She also vacated the championship, and Adam Pearce is yet to make a call on Vaquer's opponent.Meanwhile, a number one contenders match took place on Friday Night SmackDown in France, where the Street Profits defeated Melo Don't Miz to earn a title shot against The Wyatt Sicks. The title match will take place at the event on Sunday.#3. Female star wanted to join WWE's The Wyatt FamilyThe Wyatt Sicks made a significant change to their group when they added Nikki Cross. This was the first time the eerie faction had a female star among them as their valet, and she often resorted to physical defense to uphold their honor. Unfortunately, the Wyatt Family never got a chance to add another female member, even though Shotzi really wanted to join them.In an appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, the former WWE star revealed that she idolized The Wyatt Family while growing up, and they were one of the reasons she got into wrestling, as she wanted to join the group.&quot;I was watching them [The Wyatt Family], and I was so into them. Me and my sister were in love with them. They were kind of like what got me wanting to be in wrestling because I loved their persona so much. Me and my sister were like we wanted to be like their valet. We wanted to be a part of The Wyatt Family. So, that's kind of what like got us into it,&quot; Shotzi said.Sadly, the group disbanded before Shotzi could complete her run on the developmental brand.#2. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor collapses at a live WWE eventThe Judgment Day remains one of the strongest factions in the Stamford-based promotion, as the group holds the World Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships. Recently, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio faced CM Punk, Penta, and Sami Zayn in a Six-Man Tag Team match at a live event.After the babyfaces won the match, The Prince rolled outside and suddenly collapsed on the floor. JD McDonagh came to the rescue and hilariously provided CPR to his fallen mentor before Balor got up, and the villainous group left.Note: The entire scene was done in character and to provide a lighthearted moment for the fans at the event. You can check out the entire video here.#1. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Brandi announce the birth of their second childCody Rhodes took a while to refocus following his loss to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. After he won the King of the Ring tournament, The American Nightmare was determined to win the title back and got another opportunity against The Leader of the Cenation at WWE SummerSlam 2025.In the end, the 40-year-old star became a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion but soon went on a hiatus following a vicious attack from Drew McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, the couple made a heartfelt announcement when they revealed the birth of their second child.In a post on X/Twitter, Brandi Rhodes broke the news and revealed the name of their second daughter, Leilani Ella Runnels. Later, Cody Rhodes also shared a message on the birth of their second daughter.&quot;Welcome to the world Leilani Ella Runnels. We are in love. Thank you, God,ofor answered prayers. Cody + Brandi + Libby + Lani = ❤️,&quot; Brandi tweeted on X.Cody Rhodes is reportedly expected to return sometime next month.