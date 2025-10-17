WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Popular star released due to attitude reasons? Heartbreaking news for Seth Rollins, Update on Jacob Fatu

Welcome to Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 17th October, 2025. Today, we'll cover an interesting release that may've occurred due to attitude-related reasons, a heartbreaking news update for Seth Rollins following Crown Jewel, and an update on Jacob Fatu's in-ring future.Let's get started:#5. Unfortunate update around Jacob Fatu's WWE future - ReportsJacob Fatu dominated the men's division for a while on Friday Night SmackDown, where he captured the United States Championship in Las Vegas at WrestleMania 41. However, he entered a feud with Solo Sikoa and MFT, where he lost the title and the feud.A feud with Drew McIntyre was teased following Wrestlepalooza, but there's a chance it might not happen anytime soon. According to Bodyslam.net, Fatu might be dealing with a non-wrestling-related injury and would remain out of action until 2026. This means he will miss television time in the coming weeks and months.#4. Jacob Fatu will appear on WWE SmackDownJacob Fatu could be dealing with a serious injury behind the scenes, but it looks like the management doesn't want him to disappear from the weekly product without any explanation. Recently, the General Manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis, made an important announcement. The former NWA Worlds Champion booked a one-on-one match between Fatu and Drew McIntyre.It seems like The Scottish Warrior will get his revenge and could be the one to write The Samoan Werewolf out for a while.#3. Heartbreaking news around Seth Rollins' immediate WWE future - ReportsSeth Rollins' terrific run as The Vision's leader came to an end when Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman turned their backs on The Visionary. However, the breakup was abrupt, as it mainly happened due to Rollins' injury from Crown Jewel in Perth.However, things have gone from bad to worse for Seth Rollins, as he will most likely miss WrestleMania 42. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), The Visionary will undergo surgery and will miss a significant amount of time, including post-Mania, which is heartbreaking for Rollins, as he's previously missed out on the event.#2. WWE had major plans for Seth RollinsSeth Rollins was a key figure on Monday Night RAW, as several stories revolved around The Vision and the World Heavyweight Championship. According to multiple reports following WWE Crown Jewel 2025, The Visionary did suffer an injury in Perth.With the injury, several plans have been either scrapped or pushed for later. Austin Theory was set to play a part in The Vision's expansion on the red brand, the group was supposed to compete in the Men's WarGames match in San Diego, and Seth Rollins was supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, all of which is now either scrapped or delayed.#1. Booker T confirms popular WWE star's release was due to attitude-related reasonsWWE recently released several talents from the developmental brand, and some were names that just received their stars from Evolve or LFG. One such name was BJ Ray, and Booker T subtly confirmed that his release was due to backstage reasons.Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the multi-time World Champion revealed that Ray's attitude and behavior backstage were some of the reasons behind his release, as he didn't lack charisma as a performer. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Ray in the industry.