WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Randy Orton injured on SmackDown, Major name replaced without any reason, Dominik Mysterio makes history

Welcome to another thrilling edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup for 13th September 2025. Today, we'll be covering the injuries Randy Orton suffered on SmackDown, a major name getting replaced with no explanation, and Dominik Mysterio making history at Triplemanía XXXIII.Let's get started:#5. WWE's Dominik Mysterio becomes a double championDominik Mysterio became a top name on Monday Night RAW when he captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, the second-generation star added more gold to his name when he won the AAA Mega Championship from El Hijo del Vikingo at Triplemanía XXXIII.In the match's final moments, Mysterio got an assist from El Grande Americano, and Dirty Dom became the first guy to hold the AAA Mega Championship alongside the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Later, his father was forced to raise his son's hand and put the belt around his waist to close the show.It'll be interesting to see what's next for Dirty Dom on the red brand as a double champion.#4. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio got physical at Triplemanía XXXIIIEarlier this year, Rey Mysterio got injured on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. The Master of 619 announced Rey Fenix as his replacement against El Grande Americano at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Since April 2025, Mysterio hasn't been physical in and around a wrestling ring.During the main event, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee teamed up to take on The Judgment Day outside the ring. The babyface duo attacked Finn Balor and JD McDonagh with a steel chair and tried their best to keep the main event between Dominik and Vikingo free from outside interference. This was the first time in months that Mysterio got physical in the industry following his groin injury.#3. Michael Cole was replaced on WWE SmackDownMichael Cole has been the voice of the Stamford-based promotion for over two decades. The 56-year-old WWE personality got the opportunity to work with several industry veterans and legends throughout his time as an on-screen performer for the company.On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, it was revealed that Cole was removed from the show without any explanation. Instead, the duo of Booker T and Vic Joseph from NXT called the show, and the company is yet to provide an explanation of Cole and Corey Graves' future on the blue brand.#2. Triple H confirms WWE WrestleMania's futureWrestleMania's future got everyone talking as reports indicated that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. While many were in disbelief, the company issued a press conference to address the event's future going forward, with several notable names present.Last night, Triple H confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2027. Moreover, The Game also revealed that Royal Rumble 2026 will take place on 31st January 2026. The Chief Content Officer made an official statement alongside Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.Triple H @TripleHLINKAre you ready?&quot;We've already announced that the Royal Rumble is heading to Riyadh on January 31, 2026. And today, we announce something that takes this partnership to a new level. In 2027, we are proud to announce that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season. History will undoubtedly be made again,&quot; Triple H said.It'll be interesting to see which name will compete at The Showcase of Immortals in 2027.#1. WWE personality confirms Randy Orton's injuryIn November 2023, Randy Orton returned to in-ring competition following a career-threatening injury after over a year. However, no wrestler is immune to any kind of injury inside the ring, regardless of its nature. On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Viper had a one-on-one match against Drew McIntyre.During the match, Orton was busted open in the ring but continued to finish the match. Moreover, Vic Joseph confirmed that the 14-time WWE World Champion hurt his knee, and Booker T agreed with Joseph and confirmed that the 45-year-old legend tweaked his knee. While this doesn't mean The Viper will be out of action, it's evident that the match with McIntyre came with a cost, and it'll be interesting to see if the injury remains minor or not in the coming days.