WWE News & Rumor Roundup: RAW superstar unhappy with de-push, Vince McMahon got angry at Bryan Danielson, Last-minute plan changes for Bobby Lashley (25th September 2021)

Welcome to another edition of WWE News & Rumor Roundup, where we bring the biggest news and rumors surrounding the company. With Extreme Rules right around the corner, WWE is gearing up for a spectacular night of action.

In today's edition, we will take a look at a veteran's take on the outcome for Roman Reigns' Extreme Rules match. We will also take a look at why WWE changed plans last-minute and added Bobby Lashley to the RAW main-event this week.

Plus, we will see why current AEW star Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) got yelled at by Vince McMahon after his WWE match with Drew Gulak. So without further ado, here are the biggest stories and rumors from WWE:

#5 Reason why Vince McMahon got angry at Daniel Bryan in WWE

Bryan Danielson has said multiple times that he has a very good equation with Vince McMahon. However, McMahon was always very concerned about Bryan's health.

The latter revealed during an interview with Sports Illustrated Media Podcast that the WWE Chairman had gotten very upset with him after his match against Drew Gulak in March 2020.

"I was wrestling Drew Gulak at Elimination Chamber right before the pandemic. I took a German suplex that went a little bit wrong and I landed on my head. When I got to the back, Vince was so mad at me and he was like, it wasn't anything about the performance. After he got mad at me, I said, 'Was the match okay?' 'Yeah, the match was great, but you can't do that.' He doesn't want me to get hurt," Bryan Danielson said.

He further stated that he understood how Vince's anger came from a place of love and concern, but it is never good to get your boss upset.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry