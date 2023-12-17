WWE News & Rumor Roundup: Real-life controversy, Major update on Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio lookalike & Rhea Ripley's reaction

Welcome to the latest WWE News & Rumor Roundup. We'll look at topics about Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and other significant names in today's edition.

For those unaware, spoilers are available online for the December 22 SmackDown show, as it was taped not too long ago. The episode features an update on Roman Reigns' status for Royal Rumble 2024. More on that later.

Today's Roundup also includes the latest on Liv Morgan and a Dominik Mysterio lookalike who went viral. So, let's get started:

Updates on Liv Morgan following recent controversy

On Thursday, December 14, Liv Morgan was arrested in Florida for marijuana possession after a traffic stop. There is "absolutely no heat" on her from WWE following the incident, according to Fightful.

PWInsider noted:

"We are told that Morgan had already been penciled in as to when she would be returning to company storylines in 2024 and currently, this is not believed to change those plans."

One top talent spoke to Fightful about Liv Morgan:

"Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We'll get our jokes off, and she'll get hers off and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough."

Liv Morgan was booked into Sumter County jail and released after posting a $3,000 bond. She is scheduled to be officially arraigned in Sumter County, Florida, in February.

Braun Strowman is looking forward to a massive WWE rematch

In January 2023, Intercontinental Champion Gunther fought Braun Strowman on SmackDown. Although Strowman emerged on the losing end of that encounter, he would love a rematch.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, The Monster of All Monsters reflected on his only singles clash against Gunther.

"Let's do it again. I had an awesome one with him [Gunther] earlier this year. January, it was." Braun Strowman continued, "Another guy that's been able to push me to my limits and been one of four, maybe five humans that have ever put my shoulders to the mat for three. Got lucky. [He] caught me with that powerbomb off the top rope. I'd love to run that one back."

Rhea Ripley meets Dominik Mysterio's lookalike

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been promoting next year's Elimination Chamber event in Australia. The Judgment Day duo were hanging out with Australian wrestler Jesse Lambert, and everyone couldn't help but notice something intriguing.

Lambert bears a striking resemblance to Dominik, as you can see below:

Rhea Ripley also reacted to the above meeting via Instagram Stories:

Rhea Ripley with Dominik Mysterio and Jesse Lambert

Latest on Charlotte Flair

WWE recently confirmed that Charlotte Flair could be out of action for nine months after suffering an injury.

According to PWInsider, the top superstar will "undergo knee surgery in the weeks ahead." One source noted that the situation was "likely worse than just a torn ACL" and that Flair had additional knee injuries.

It does not look like Charlotte Flair will be back any time soon.

Royal Rumble plans for Roman Reigns (WWE SmackDown spoilers)

Nick Aldis made an important announcement during the SmackDown episode that will air on December 22.

Randy Orton, LA Knight, and the returning AJ Styles have their sights set on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Aldis, the SmackDown GM, pitted the three contenders in a triple threat match for the "New Year's Revolution" edition of the blue brand on January 5, 2024.

Interestingly, the winner of the triple threat will fight Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024. You can read more WWE SmackDown spoilers here.

Who should face Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?