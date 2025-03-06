WWE News and Rumor Roundup - Star confirms exit after being removed from the roster, Dean Ambrose to return? Latest on Brock Lesnar and more

We are back with another stacked edition of WWE News and Rumor Roundup. A major personality has been quietly removed from the roster.

Will Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) return to WWE anytime soon? A backstage figure has made a bold prediction. Meanwhile, a recent photo of Brock Lesnar has surfaced online. We also have an update on Asuka's return.

Continue reading as we dive into the top news and rumors of the day:

#4. Update on Asuka's return

Asuka's WrestleMania 41 status is in serious jeopardy. The Empress of Tomorrow has been out of action due to a knee injury. She hasn't wrestled since the Backlash Premium Live Event in France last May.

In her last outing, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The Japanese star was reportedly discussed for a tag team match at WrestleMania 41. However, that is no longer the case.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Body Slam, Asuka is expected to remain on the sidelines for a few more months, seemingly implying she will miss WrestleMania 41. The company is said to be very cautious with her recovery, though there was some initial hope she would be back sooner than later.

#3. Brock Lesnar spotted amid TV absence

Brock Lesnar has always been a private person. But he hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since his name was initially referenced in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon.

However, he wasn't outright named until last month. Whether or not Lesnar will return to the squared circle, he appears to be enjoying his life away from wrestling. The Beast Incarnate was recently spotted with a deer.

Check out his picture below:

#2. Speculation on Dean Ambrose's WWE return

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) is having the time of his life as AEW World Champion. However, with the regime change in WWE, some fans have been clamoring to see the erstwhile Lunatic Fringe back in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, backstage analyst Sam Roberts made a wild prediction about the 39-year-old coming back for one last Shield reunion someday.

"[Dean] Ambrose returns; one-night Shield reunion," Roberts said.

Moxley will remain under contract with Tony Khan's company until at least 2027. He is currently set to defend his AEW World Championship against Cope (FKA Edge) at the Revolution PPV this Sunday.

#1. Another WWE departure confirmed

Greg Miller, the host of the 'This Is Awesome' show on WWE Network, was suddenly removed from the official roster page earlier today.

He is no longer listed on the website or moved to the alumni section, triggering a bit of concern about his status with the Stamford-based promotion. While Miller's profile still exists, it's no longer accessible to the public, as it prompts a message that reads, "You are not authorized to access this page."

You can check it out here.

This led everyone to believe he had parted ways with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. Greg Miller put the speculation to rest once and for all when he confirmed his departure on the Kinda Funny Games YouTube channel.

"If you didn't know, I hosted a show for WWE called 'This is Awesome'...We filmed three seasons of it and it was awesome and it was great and it is officially over... I've known for a while. I was actually just hoping to skate by a little bit longer on WWE.com/superstars so I could keep saying I was a WWE Superstar. I knew this day was coming."

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Miller.

